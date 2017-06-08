Gale blown away by Lyth as he downs rivals Lancashire

Yorkshire CCC coach Andrew Gale has heaped praise on Whitby’s Adam Lyth after his superb performance with the bat in their win against Roses rivals Lancashire.

Lyth returned to form in style with a superb 234-ball 100 in the first innings before adding 28 not out to see Yorkshire over the winning line.

“I’m really pleased for him,” said Gale.

“You always go through lean patches as a batter, and Adam’s worked really hard and got his rewards.

“If I could show the Academy a video of how to bat at Headingley, that would be it (his first innings century).

“His movements were outstanding, and you could tell from ball one that his determination was there to make a big score.”

Gale’s only criticism was that Lyth got out immediately after reaching 100 (“I’d have liked him to have gone on and got 150”), while his criticism of the side was that they were not more clinical with the bat.

“I thought we were outstanding overall and that, from start to finish, we dominated the game,” he said.

“But we always strive for perfection, and the only area where I thought we could have done better was that we should have got a 250-run lead, not a 150-run lead going into the second innings.

“We could have been a bit more clinical and not have had to bat again.”