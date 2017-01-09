York select strong squad for Blues clash

York City boss Gary Mills has announced a squad full of full-time pros for their NRCFA Senior Cup clash at Whitby Town tomorrow night.

City were expected to bring a team full of youth prospects, but Mills has selected a strong squad, including returning strikers Vadaine Oliver and Richard Brodie.

YORK CITY: Aaron Brettel, Richard Brodie, Alex Bruton, Matty Dixon, Scott Fenwick, Danny Galbraith, Noah Jackson, Robbie McDaid, Daniel Nti, Vadaine Oliver, Luke Simpson (GK), Callum Rzonca, Tyler Walton, Ryan Whitley (GK), Luke Woodland.

Entry to the Turnbull Ground is £10.00 for adults, concessions are £6.00, Under-18s £3.00 and Under-16s get in free with a paying adult.