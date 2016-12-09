Whitby Town skipper Snaith - I need to work on staying calm on the pitch

Whitby Town captain Steven Snaith believes that he needs to control his disciplinary record, but insists he will not be changing his style of play.

The combative midfielder, who has missed eight games through suspension this season, returned from his most recent ban in time for Saturday’s trip to Rushall Olympic.

However, Snaith’s returning presence in the middle of the park could not stop Chris Hardy’s men from slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Dales Lane

The midfielder received a yellow card in the loss and admits that his discipline has a tendency to let him down.

“I do need to work on calming down in games,” Snaith told The Whitby Gazette.

“The manager had a word with me and told me that if I’m going to be captain of this club then I need to stay on the pitch.

“I’m not going to get it out of my game though. I think every team needs someone with a bit of bite in the side.

“Chardy (Hardy) brought me in because of that side of my game.

“Watching from the sidelines has opened my eyes. It was clear that we did miss that bite in a couple of games but the lads held their own.

“I’m not going to say that I won’t get another red card before the end of the season because I might, but I’ll certainly think more before going into tackles.”

The Blues’ skipper believes that Saturday’s result was a letdown, especially after the manner in which his side started the game.

“The result was disappointing,” Snaith added.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half.

“That performance was up there with the best we’ve produced as a team but the second half let us down.

“We just didn’t turn up after the break.

“We had our chances in the first half and we could have been one, two or three up.

“We had our chances and we just weren’t clinical enough and that gave Rushall the momentum in the second half.

“They came onto us and we played into their hands. We didn’t carry on what we were doing and we got a bit leggy.

“We need to put teams like that to bed.”