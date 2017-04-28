Whitby Town celebrate Vase stars and award-winners

Whitby Town fans were reunited on Saturday with the celebrated 1996-97 squad, who took the Northern League championship and FA Vase at Wembley Stadium.

Led by manager Harry Dunn, Dave Logan, Neil Hodgson, Dave Campbell, John Borthwick, Ian Williams, Graeme Williams, Mike Hall, Kenny Goodrick, Mitch Cook, Andy Toman and Allan Martin were all on hand pre-match.

Dale Hopson shows off his clean sweep of trophies at the Blues awards evening

Long-time supporter Paddy Spenceley was also invited onto the field to join the victorious stars.

Dunn later presented Dale Hopson with a clean sweep of awards, including the Geoff Swales Memorial Trophy, voted for by Town fans online, where the ex-Blues boss was assisted by Geoff’s mum, Crystal.

Despite mostly playing midfield, Hopson scooped the top scorer’s award with 31 goals, followed by Matty Tymon on 17, who re-joined the Blues from Workington, in the summer.

Hopson also saw off the competition in the supporters’ player award, voted via ballot in the ground at the Hednesford game, with his peers agreeing with Seasiders supporters by also making him players’ player of the year too.

There were honourable mentions to goalkeeper Shane Bland, defenders Andrew May, Luke Bythway and Callum Martin, as well as midfielder Adam Gell.

It was the Blues’ best finish since reaching sixth, under Logan, in 2005/06.

Dunn, who obviously still holds Whitby Town in high regard, told players: “You’ll do well to play for a better club.”

Award winners

Top Goalscorer

1 Dale Hopson (31), 2 Matty Tymon (17), 3 Mikey Roberts (8)

Geoff Swales Memorial Online Player

1 Dale Hopson, 2 Shane Bland, 3= Andrew May & Luke Bythway.

Players’ Player

1 Dale Hopson, 2 Shane Bland, 3 Callum Martin.

Supporters’ Player

1 Dale Hopson, 2 Shane Bland, 3 Adam Gell.