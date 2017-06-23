Whitby sides on the move as part of grassroots reshuffle

It’s all change for Whitby’s local football sides after several teams moved leagues and the rest were moved as part of a reshuffle of the Scarborough Saturday League.

Sleights were formally accepted into the Beckett League at their AGM on Tuesday night and will take up a place in Division Two of the league this season.

They join Lealholm, who will play in the top-flight after being promoted in their first season in the league.

Whitby Fishermen have also left the Scarborough League to take up a position in the newly-formed North Riding Football League, which replaces the now defunct Teesside League Eskvale & Cleveland Leagues.

Fishermen will start in the 13-team Division Two, while Fishburn Park and Staithes Athletic are in Division One.

Scarborough & District Saturday League clubs voted to create a new Reserve Division at their AGM on Monday night.

That move resulted in both Fishburn Park Reserves and Goldsborough United moving into Division Two of the league set-up.

The Scarborough Sunday League AGM takes place next Wednesday evening.