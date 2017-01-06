Whitby eyeing up victories against Ashton and York

Second-placed Whitby Town travel to Ashton United hoping to leapfrog Evo-Stik NPL Premier leaders Rushall Olympic, on Saturday, followed by a home clash with Conference club York City on Tuesday night, in the North Riding Senior Cup quarter-finals.

The Blues are likely to be without centre-half Andrew May, who pulled up with a hamstring injury on Monday, but defender Luke Bythway returns to contention for Saturday’s trip to Tameside.

Traditionally, the Seasiders have found it tough going against the North West outfit with four defeats in the teams’ last five meetings.

Whitby were last victorious, at the Robins’ Hurst Cross home, on October 16th 2013, when goals from Craig Farrell (2), Graeme Armstrong and Lee Mason secured a dramatic 4-3 success.

The Tameside club currently sit 15th after losing a number of players to struggling Conference North neighbours Stalybridge Celtic, who took their former managers Steve Halford and Paul Phillips at the beginning of the season.

This past week saw midfielder Chris Baguley join Celtic, just days after the departure of ex-Darlington frontman Lee Gaskell.

A supporters’ coach leaves the Turnbull Ground, on Saturday, at 9.15am, with places still just £10 each. Fans should book through chairman Graham Manser on 07966 241 344.

The Blues are finally back on home turf, this coming Tuesday, when York City, of the Conference National, visit the Turnbull, in the North Riding FA Senior Cup.

Town returned to the competition after a six-year absence, defeating Guisborough Town 5-0, at the end of November, with Dale Hopson notching a hat-trick and debutant Kyle Fryatt netting twice.

The tie must be completed on the night, with penalties, if necessary. Kick-off at the Turnbull Ground, on Tuesday, is 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, the scheduled home match, with Halesowen Town, set for Tuesday January 17, has been postponed.