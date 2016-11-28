Westover Wasps Reserves quit Saturday League

Third division side Westover Wasps Reserves' resignation was formally accepted by the Scarborough News Saturday League at their monthly committee meeting this evening.

The Westover side were forced to call time on their spell in the league due to a lack of numbers.

League secretary John Orrah said: "We are really sorry to see any team fold, Westover have a great set-up, its a shame they've lost a team but we fully understand why they had to and its probably best for them at present."

The league table has been amended to allow for Westover's resignation, which means Edgehill 3rds are now the new leaders, a point ahead of former pacesetters Itis Itis Rovers, who have two games in hand on Edgehill.