Weekend's Football Fixtures: Champs Pier host rivals Newlands in title six-pointer

The clash of the weekend's local football leagues sees Division One champs West Pier host Newlands Park at Sherburn.

There's also an intriguing clash in Division Three, pacesetters Itis Itis Rovers travelling to newcomers Goldsborough United.

FILo welcome Newlands in the pick of the Sunday League encounters.

SATURDAY LEAGUE FIXTURES

League Cup (1.30pm)

Scalby v Hunmanby United, Cayton Corinthians v Snainton, Edgehill v Goalsports Reserves

ERCFA Junior Country Cup (2pm)

Long Riston Reserves v Filey Town Reserves, Goalsports v Waterloo

Division One (2pm)

Filey Town v Sleights, West Pier v Newlands Park, Westover Wasps v Seamer Sports

Division Two (2pm)

Duchess v Falsgrave Athletic, FC Rosette v Edgehill Reserves, Newlands Park Reserves v West Pier Reserves, Seamer Sports Reserves v Cayton Corinthians Reserves

Division Three (2pm)

Ayton v Westover Wasps Reserves, Commercial v Eastway Sports, Fishburn Park Reserves v Edgehill 3rds, Goldsborough United v Itis Itis Rovers, Hunmanby United Reserves v Scalby Reserves, Seamer Sports 3rds v Sherburn

SUNDAY LEAGUE FIXTURES

Kenward Cup (10.30am)

Angel Athletic v Fylingdales Reserves, Crown Tavern v Ayton Reserves.

Division One (10.30am)

Cayton v West Pier, FILO v Newlands, Fylingdales v Ayton, Heslerton v Roscoes Bar.

Division Two (10.30am)

Newlands Reserves v Scarborough Campus, Trafalgar Reserves v Scalby.