Tymon double fires Blues past Marine

Whitby Town extended their unbeaten run and returned to the title shake-up after a superb second half against out of form Marine on Saturday.

The visitors pushed Chris Hardy's men back from the start, with Liam Willis powering a low 25-yard drive narrowly wide, inside seven minutes.

Moments later, Craig Lindfield turned onto the roof of the net and the Mariners came even closer on 12 minutes after an almighty scramble.

The Blues took their time getting back into the game, but Dale Hopson, at the heart of much of Whitby's best work, lobbed wide from 18 yards.

Willis nodded straight at Bland, before, at the other end, Luke Bythway saw a close-range shot deflected wide and Mikey Roberts scuffed a 20-yard half volley that Dean Porter just about held.

The visitors' new keeper then denied Matty Tymon low to his right, before Whitby led seconds before half-time.

Hopson drilled an angled drive, too hot for Porter to hold and Roberts following up, found the roof of the net.

The Blues carried on from where they left off, five minutes into the second half.

Tymon controlled on the edge of the area, taking a touch before calmly beating Porter low down.

Only the recalled Jamie Poole denied Marine a quickfire reply, sliding in on Michael Monaghan, six yards out.

But the Seasiders put the result beyond doubt when Tymon finished in identical fashion, after Roberts' shot was again pushed into his path, by the underfire Porter.

Joe Mwasile did grab a heavily deflected consolation, low from distance, with six minutes left, but that's all it proved to be.

Star Man: Dale Hopson

Attendance: 293