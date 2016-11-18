Town will need to dig deep to take Coalville win

Whitby Town visit Leicestershire outfit Coalville Town for the first-ever time, this Saturday, hoping to stay top of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League.

The Blues have tumbled out of the FA Trophy and Integro Doodson League Cup in the past week, but they are expected to be close to full strength, with strikers Mikey Roberts and Matty Tymon, goalkeeper Shane Bland and defender Kieran Weledji all benefiting from complete midweek rests.

Unfortunately for manager Chris Hardy, skipper Steven Snaith begins a four-match ban, after a red card, at Shaw Lane, last week and centre-half Luke Bythway remains sidelined with a knee cartilage injury.

Forward Connor Smith, signed on a month's loan from Hartlepool United, in midweek, may make a league debut.

Led by Saint Kitts and Nevis marksman Ryan Robbins, 18th-placed Coalville enjoyed a 3-0 win at rivals Sutton Coldfield, on Saturday, followed by a 2-1 League Cup exit, at nearby Barwell.

The East Midlands outfit were promoted through the First Division South play-offs, last season, beating Shaw Lane in the final.

A supporters' coach, bound for the Owen Street Sports Ground, Coalville, leaves the Turnbull Ground at 9am on Saturday, with places still just £10.

Supporters wishing to travel with the club, must first book through chairman Graham Manser on 07966 241 344.

The Seasiders then have a chance of revenge over Grantham Town, who defeated Hardy's men 2-0, last month.

The Gingerbreads visit the Turnbull, this coming Tuesday, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Admission remains £10 for Adults, £6 Concessions, £3 Under 18s and Under-16s are admitted free with a full-price paying adult.