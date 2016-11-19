Town stay top after Coalville victory

Whitby Town stayed top of the pile in the Evo-Stik Premier Division after a 3-2 win at Coalville.

Dale Hopson's stunner handed Chris Hardy's side the lead, his goal handing Town a 1-0 advantage at half-time.

Coalville replied with a stunner of their own after the break to level matters up, but Matty Tymon guided a superb header past the home keeper to restore the Blues' lead.

Hardy introduced on-loan Jack Blackford for Mikey Roberts and it was a move that paid off for the away side as the winger beat a handful of opponents and smashed Town into a 3-1 lead.

Coalville set up a nervy final few minutes as they fired in for 3-2, but Town held on to take the three points.

Hopson was named as the Town man of the match.