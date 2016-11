Whitby Town are hoping their fans will turn out to sign a petition against the planned move of the mobile phone mast from the Turnbull Ground to Whitby Rugby Club.

The residents surrounding the rugby club are organising a petition against the proposed move, and chairman Graham Manser will be at the Turnbull Ground on Monday from 2pm to 4pm, on Tuesday between 10am and 1pm and on Wednesday from 2pm, if any fans wish to sign it.