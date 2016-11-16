Town dumped out of League Cup

A patchwork Whitby side slipped out of the Integro Doodson League Cup on Tuesday night against Evo-Stik First Division North East Yorkshiremen Goole, ending their proud unbeaten home run.

Chris Hardy's men hadn't lost at the Turnbull Ground since their demolition from champions-elect Darlington in April.

Whitby Town suffered defeat in the League Cup last night

The Blues boss made six changes from Saturday's side, with goalkeeper James Dawson, centre-half Lee Bullock, forwards Anthony Hume and Jack Blackford, plus on-loan Hartlepool marksman Connor Smith all making their first starts of the season, while Adam Gell replaced Dale Hopson in midfield.

It showed early on with a disorganised Seasiders side conceding inside the first minute. Will Waudby found himself in acres of space, six yards out and he slotted past Dawson with ease for a shock opener. Louis Kirk then steered well wide when well placed, just four minutes later.

Skipper Steven Snaith nodded wide of Jody Barford's right-hand post, from 12 yards, for Whitby, with the Goole goalie beating away well, to his left, from Smith's near post snapshot.

At the other end, Whitby's left-wing back Danny McWilliams slid in well to deny Bobby Johnson, who tried a near-post effort of his own.

Johnson then turned provider with a lovely dinked ball into the Blues' box for Leigh Hutchinson to finish beautifully over the onrushing Dawson from close range.

McWilliams' flighted free-kick narrowly evaded Andrew May's head at the far post and in the final first-half minute, Snaith's slalom run was ended by a brave defender's block to maintain's two-goal lead at the break.

Unsurprisingly, Whitby were sent out early in the second half, no-doubt following some strong words. Within seconds of the restart, Smith collected Snaith's perfectly-timed through ball, only to be denied by more strong Goole defensive work.

It was then the Blues' turn to block as Dawson reacted well to turn away with Mark Robinson also on the goal line to keep Derry Robson's goalbound header out of the top-right corner.

Hardy introduced Hopson and Dave McTiernan for Smith and Gell as Whitby arranged their attacking midfielders.

Within seconds it looked to have paid off as a pinpoint left-wing cross was headed over Barford by big Hume for 2-1, on the hour.

The Blues grew in confidence and fluidity as the men in red defended for their lives.

McWilliams' vicious low left-wing cross was almost slid past his own keeper by Alex Varley at the near post and Whitby had a lifeline when Hume rounded Barford, only to be upended, six minutes from time.

Step forward Dale Hopson and step forward goal number 12 this season as Barford slumped to his right, the ball low to his left from the resulting penalty.

Hopson rushed to grab the ball from the net, sensing a late win to avoid more penalties after 90 minutes, but it was the visitors who advanced right at the end.

Man-of-the-match Hume chipped narrowly wide, three minutes from time, however the East Yorkshiremen went one better, in injury time.

A lightning fast break saw Johnson in acres of space and he finished impressively curling into the top-right corner from just inside the penalty area.