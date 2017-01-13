Town boss Hardy insists his side are up for the cup

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy is gunning for silverware and believes his side can go all the way in the North Riding County FA Senior Cup.

The Blues bossed their quarter-final clash against illustrious visitors York City at the Turnbull Ground on Tuesday night, sending them through to the last four of the competition.

Town could meet Premier League Middlesbrough, NCEL Premier Division Pickering Town, or Scarborough Athletic or Richmond Town, who meet for their last eight clash in a fortnight.

“I said at the start of the season this is a winnable competition, and we’re now at the business end we have a really good chance,” said Hardy.

“I’ve got a good history in this competition and it’d be great to get some success in it with Whitby Town.

“Winning silverware here would be fantastic, it’d give the players, fans and everyone associated with the club something to be proud of and make a bit of history for Whitby Town.

“I can’t emphasise enough how much we want to win this competition and how much of a boost to the club it would be if we could do it.”

The draw will be made on Friday January 26, and boss Hardy admits he’d rather avoid meeting tournament favourites Middlesbrough at this stage.

Hardy added: “The ideal scenario is to play Middlesbrough in the final and to avoid them in the next round, but we’ve got to the semi-finals now and all the teams will be strong.”