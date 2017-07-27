Toney hits two as Newcastle bounce back at the Turnbull

Have your say

Two second-half goals from Ivan Toney handed Newcastle United a 2-1 win against Celtic in the Whitby Town Challenge Cup semi-finals at the Turnbull Ground on Thursday night.

Celtic opened scoring through Paul Crossan after being played in by Regan Hendry. Crossan found space, took a touch and fired low past Paul Woolston from 12 yards out.

Newcastle replied just after the break through Toney after a neat through-ball from Callum Roberts, Toney back-heeled in the equaliser from close-range.

Toney made it 2-1 just a minute later.

Viktor Fernandez won the ball on the left and played in Roberts, whose ball across the face found Toney to fire in the winner from six yards, first time.

Newcastle will play the winners of Friday's clash between hosts Whitby Town and AZ Alkmaar, while the losers will tackle Celtic in the 3rd/4th place play-off.