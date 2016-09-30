This weekend's football fixtures: Teams hit the cup glory trail

Local teams will be tackling teams from further afield in the NRCFA Saturday and Sunday Challenge Cups this weekend.

Newlands Park travel to Unicorn on Saturday, with Cayton heading to Stockton Churches United and third division leaders Itis Itis Rovers playing host to Colburn Town.

There are also several all-Scarborough League clashes, with third division Ayton hosting Division Two side Duchess in the Saturday Cup, as well as the top-flight showdown between Whitby Fishermen and Edgehill.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES (2PM KO)

NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup first round

Unicorn v Newlands Park, Scalby Reserves v Bishopthorpe United, Ayton v Duchess, Whitby Fishermen v Edgehill, Spennithorne & Harmby v Westover Wasps, Seamer Sports v Richmond Mavericks, Stockton Churches United v Cayton, Itis Itis Rovers v Colburn Town, Cayton Reserves v York St John University

ERCFA Senior Country Cup first round

Filey Town v Brandesburton, Pocklington Town 2nds v Hunmanby United

ERCFA Qualifying Cup first round

Market Weighton United Reserves v Sherburn

Scarborough Saturday League Division One

West Pier v Sleights

Division Two

Edgehill Reserves v Filey Town Reserves, FC Rosette v Seamer Sports Reserves, Falsgrave Athletic v Scalby, Goal Sports v Newlands Park Reserves, West Pier Reserves v Snainton

Division Three

Eastway Sports v Fishburn Park Reserves, Edgehill 3rds v Goldsborough United, Hunmanby United Reserves v Commercial, Seamer Sports 3rds v Goal Sports Reserves

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES (10.30am ko)

North Riding County FA Sunday Challenge Cup Round One

Ayton Reserves v Cayton Corinthians, Apple Tree v Ayton, Eston Villa v West Pier, Newlands Park v Angel Athletic, Crown Tavern v Redcar Rugby Club.

Scarborough News Scarorough & District Sunday League Division One

First Inn Last Out v Heslerton, Trafalgar v Fylingdales.

Division Two

Fylingdales Reserves v Trafalgar Reserves, Scalby FC v Newlands Park Reserves.