THIS WEEKEND'S FIXTURES: Teams hit the North Riding Cup trail

Five teams will be flying the flag for the Scarborough leagues in the NRCFA Saturday and Sunday Cups this weekend.

NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup holders West Pier play host to York St John University, who beat Cayton Reserves 8-2 in the opening round and then received a bye when another Scarborough League Division Two outfit, Duchess, failed to raise a side for the second round clash last month.

Edgehill are also at home in their third round clash, as they entertain Haxby United, while Westover Wasps hit the road to face Tockwith.

The NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup sees Trafalgar play host to Nayton and Division One title rivals Newlands head to JFC United.

SATURDAY

NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup third round (2pm ko)

Tockwith v Westover, West Pier v York St John University, Edgehill v Haxby United.

Coastal Shellfish Saturday League Cup second round (1.30pm ko)

Cayton v Hunmanby United, Seamer Sports v Itis Itis Rovers.

Scarborough News Saturday League Division One (2pm)

Whitby Fishermen v Sleights.

Division Two (2pm)

Falsgrave v FC Rosette, Filey Town Reserves v Seamer Sports Reserves, Goalsports v Scalby, West Pier Reserves v Duchess, Snainton v Edgehill Reserves..

Division Three (2pm)

Ayton v Sherburn, Commercial v Edgehill Reserves, Fishburn Park Reserves v Goalsports Reserves, Hunmanby United Reserves v Eastway Sports, Scalby Reserves v Goldsborough United.

SUNDAY

NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup third round (10.30am)

Trafalgar v Nayton, JFC United v Newlands

Scarborough News Sunday League Division One (10.30am ko)

Ayton v Fylingdales, Roscoes Bar v Heslerton, West Pier v Cayton

Division Two (10.30am ko)

Fylingdales Reserves v Scarborough Campus, Newlands Reserves v Crown Tavern, Scalby v Ayton Reserves.