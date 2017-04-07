THIS WEEKEND'S FIXTURES: Rivals Edgehill 3rds and Sherburn set for title showdown

Saturday League Division Three leaders Edgehill 3rds head to second-placed Sherburn this weekend knowing that a win would take the visitors a step closer to title success.
Third-placed Itis Itis Rovers will be hoping to boost their own promotion ambitions with a win at Commercial.
Sunday sees Division One title rivals Newlands and Traf switch their attentions to the Kenward Cup, with semi-final clashes against Cayton and Ayton respectively.
SATURDAY’S FIXTURES
(2pm kick-off unless stated)
Division One
Filey Town v West Pier, Hunmanby United v Sleights, Cayton Corinthians v Whitby Fishermen’s Society, Seamer v Edgehill.
Division Two
Edgehill Reserves v Duchess, FC Rosette v West Pier Reserves, Falsgrave Athletic v Seamer Sports Reserves, Filey Town Reserves v Snainton, Newlands Park Reserves v Scalby.
Division Three
Ayton v Goldsborough United, Commercial v Itis Itis Rovers, Scalby Reserves v Hunmanby United Reserves, Seamer Sports 3rds v Fishburn Park Reserves, Sherburn v Edgehill 3rds.
SUNDAY'S FIXTURES (10.30am ko)
Kenward Cup semi-finals
Trafalgar v Ayton, Cayton v Newlands.
Sunday League Division Two
Scalby v Fylingdales Reserves, Scarborough Campus v Crown Tavern.