THIS WEEKEND'S FIXTURES: Edgehill tackle title rivals Pier

The game of the weekend on the local football scene seems to be Saturday's Division One clash between title rivals Edgehill and defending champions West Pier.

Andy Spivey's leaders have a flawless 10 out of 10 record in the top flight this season, and although Edgehill are nine points behind in fourth spot they do have two games in hand on the pacesetters so a win for Steve Clegg's side at Staxton would give them a fighting chance of dislodging Pier.

Pier won 5-1 when the two sides met at Sherburn earlier this season, with Billy Logan, who has since moved to Pickering Town, smashing in four of the goals for the hosts.

On Sunday Newlands tackle Roscoes Bar in the Senior Cup while Pier travel to Ayton and Cayton entertain FILO, the Fylingdales v Heslerton clash completing the list of cup clashes.

SATURDAY'S FIXTURES

Division One (2pm)

Cayton v Newlands, Edgehill v West Pier, Hunmanby Utd v Whitby Fishermen, Seamer v Westover Wasps, Sleights v Filey Town.

Division Two (2pm)

Duchess v Goalsports, Rosette v Cayton Res, Falsgrave v Snainton, Filey Town Reserves v West Pier Res, Newlands Res v Edgehill Res, Scalby v Seamer Res.

Division Three (2pm)

Ayton v Fishburn Res, Eastway v Goalsports Res, Edgehill 3rds v Commercial, Itis Itis Rovers v Scalby Res, Seamer 3rds v Goldsborough Utd, Sherburn v Hunmanby Utd Res.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Senior Cup (10.30am)

Ayton v West Pier, Cayton v FILO, Fylingdales v Heslerton, Newlands v Roscoes Bar.

Division Two (10.30am)

Angel v Ayton Reserves, Crown Tavern v Newlands Reserves, Scalby v Fylingdales Reserves.