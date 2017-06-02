The invincibles - Fishermen net title win

Whitby Fishermen Under-12s wrapped up a superb title success in their first season as they won Division Seven of Tees Junior Football Alliance, remaining undefeated on their way.

The young Fishermen won 16 games and drawing two as they finished 10 points clear of their nearest rivals.

Sharp-shooters Jack Allanson and Dan Wignall scored 31 and 18 goals respectively as the side on the whole smashed in 88 in their 18 games, conceding just 15.

Special thanks to their sponsor Mike Scaife of Rainham Steel.

Manager Danny McDermott said: “The lads have grown as a team as the season has gone on and it’s been a pleasure to work with them. We look forward to next season now.”