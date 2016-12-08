TEESSIDE & BECKETT LEAGUE: Park smash eight past Banks

Three Fishburn Park players bagged braces as they hammered rock-bottom Whinney Banks 8-1 in the Teesside League on Saturday.

Fishburn took a 2-0 lead in at the break, top-scorer Dan Brown and midfield workhorse Callum Halley grabbing the goals.

The floodgates opened after the break as Park started to hit their straps in front of goal.

Brown added a second after 55 minutes to make it 3-0 before Nathan Storr made it 4-0 on 62 minutes.

Winger Mikey Kilpatrick smashed in a brace in the space of two minutes to put Park 6-0 in front, before Joe Crowther made it 7-0 moments later as Banks appeared to give up the ghost.

Park keeper Kieran Noble’s error allowed Banks to hit back, but Crowther hit his second to wrap up the scoring.

Boss Andy Park singled out Halley as his side’s star man, while also praising Alex McGovern for his five assists.

Park said: “It wasn’t a great performance, but the lads stuck to the task and with better finishing could’ve had 20 goals.”

Park can move back into the top four if they beat fourth-placed Guisborough Three Fiddles at home on Saturday.

Staithes Athletic missed the chance to move away from the bottom three in the table as they lost 3-2 at home to Billingham Town Reserves.

Lealholm beat Beckett League second division leaders Gillamoor.

Moor were no match on the day for the powerful Lealholm side, who took a three-goal first-half lead.

Dan Stonehouse grabbed their first when he lobbed the Gillamoor keeper after four minutes.

Brad Lewis added a second with a superb header from a corner after 15 minutes, before Sam Russell beat the keeper from 35 yards to complete the first-half scoring.

Stonehouse scored his second after 46 minutes, but later missed a sitter, robbing himself of a hat-trick.

Two minutes later Stonehouse was fouled in the penalty area and Arron Leeman converted the penalty-kick a minute after Ryan Mintoft had scored for Gillamoor.

Man of the match for the victors was central midfielder Sam Russell.

Lealholm are now two points behind the leaders with two games in hand.