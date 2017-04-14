TEESSIDE & BECKETT LEAGUE: Lealholm wrap up title win

Lealholm secured the Beckett League second division championship, winning 5-0 away at Norton United.

Dan Stonehouse opened the scoring for the visitors after seven minutes with the only goal of the first half.

In the second half Norton tired in the last 20 minutes, allowing Lealholm to get on top.

Substitute Mike Simons scored after good work by Brad Lewis and Callum Brown after 71 minutes, before a minute later Lewis scored his team’s third goal.

Those two goals scored within a minute killed the game before Callum Brown scored after 83 minutes and a last minute Kyle Clacherty goal sealed the victory and the second division league championship.

Man of the match was Mike Trotter.

Lealholm can’t be caught now although they still have two league games remaining.

Staithes Athletic finished their season with a 4-3 defeat at second-placed BEADS in the Teesside League.

Athletic fell behind early on, but were soon back on level terms courtesy of Jake Thompson’s strike.

Jamie Waters found the back of the net after the half-time interval to drag Staithes back onto level terms.

Once again the hosts pushed into the lead at 3-2 ahead, but back battled Staithes, who refused to buckle.

This time Danny Harris fired in their equaliser to make it 3-3 and set up a tense finale.

It wasn’t to be for the away side though as they once again edged ahead and managed to stay in front and claim the three points.

Connor Hood was the star man for Staithes as they wrapped up their league campaign.

Fishburn Park won 4-2 at Nunthorpe Athletic in the R T Raine Trophy.

After a sluggish opening 15 minutes, Park dominated the first half proceedings, but were unable to break the deadlock before the break.

Park eventually found a way through, Dan Brown making no mistake after being sent through on goal.

Brown was soon at it again, this time latching onto a ball over the top before rounding the keeper and tapping in.

Park top-scorer Brown then wrapped up both his hat-trick and the victory with a neat finish.

Nunthorpe hit back in fortuitous circumstances when a long ball forward was over-hit and flew straight in over keeper Kieran Noble.

Mikey Kilpatrick smashed in the goal of the game to make it 4-1 before Nunthorpe netted a late consolation.

Park host Thornaby in a must-win clash this Saturday, before they wrap up their league campaign with another trip to Nunthorpe next week.