TEESSIDE & BECKETT LEAGUE: Calvert double helps Staithes to Nunthorpe win

Sam Calvert hit a goal in each half to fire Staithes Athletic to a 3-2 win against Nunthorpe Athletic.

Calvert opened the scoring after 16 minutes for hosts Staithes, who went in at the break 2-0 up thanks to Connor Hood's 32nd minute effort.

Seven minutes into the second half Calvert grabbed his second and Athletic's third to seemingly put the result beyond any doubt.

Back roared Nunthorpe though and they hit back through goals from Anthony Abel and Liam Southall to make it 3-2 and set up a nervy last 15 minutes to the clash.

Staithes managed to hold on and seal the three points, moving them one point behind their visitors, and just five points behind neighbours Fishburn Park.

Calvert was named as Staithes' man of the match after grabbing a brace and impressing throughout.

Fishburn Park suffered a 2-1 defeat at BEADS in the semi-finals of the MacMillan Bowl League Cup.

Park started the game superbly and Dan Brown and Mikey Kilpatrick narrowly missed chances to open the scoring.

Eventually the breakthrough came, Luke Storr's free-kick landed in the six yard box for Brown to get a faint touch which rolled into the bottom corner to give Park a deserved lead.

Park thought they had scored a second when Brown raced into a through-ball and lobbed the keeper, but was surprisingly flagged offside when looked to have beaten the offside trap.

The second period started with BEADS trying to force a way back into the cup clash, but Park were holding firm.

BEADS levelled up when a ball into the box was scrambled to a frontman and Kieron Noble in the Park was adjudged to have taken the striker out and a penalty was awarded.

Noble was booked for the incident and almost saved the pen as he got a hand to the effort, but couldn't stop it going in.

Park responded superbly pinning BEADS back, but were then caught out on 70 minutes by a long-ball over the top caught the back line out and the BEADS front man was there to nip in and dink over Noble to take a 2-1 the lead.

Again Park responded well, the returning Sam Richardson replaced Kilpatrick and his superb shot from 20 yards was brilliantly turned over the bar by the home keeper.

The away side's chances of a comeback were all but ended when a BEADS forward was sent clean through, but the onrushing Noble used his chest outside the box to thwart him.

The referee, to the disbelief of the Park contingent, awarded a free-kick for use of the hand outside the box and sent Noble off.

Dom Wilson took up the gloves and tipped the resulting free-kick over the bar.

Coach Steve Mothersdale said: "I don't want to talk about the referee and some bizzare decisions as it takes the performance away from our players.

"We had a good chat before the game and put recent results behind us. How we didn't have this game won by half-time is beyond me and Andy (manager Andy Park) was lost for words how we are out.

"But we had the chances and it's all about taking them, which we didn't and that allowed BEADS to stay in the game.

"We can't pick a man of the match out all 14 lads played a part and were superb."

In the Beckett League, Lealholm stayed top of the second division after a 5-1 home win against Thornton-le-Dale Reserves.

Lealholm strolled into a three-goal first-half lead with the opening goal a contender for goal of the season as a sensational 25-yard strike by Mark McCarthy flew in after just six minutes.

Arron Leeman won a vital tackle, allowing him to run on and score his sides' second goal after 17 minutes, and he then scored his second goal of the afternoon with an effort from an acute angle after 36 minutes.

Thornton-le-Dale came into the game at the start of the second half with Iain Farrow scoring his sides solitary goal after 75 minutes.

Three minutes later a Dan Stonehouse goal killed off the visitors revival and a minute from time substitute Sam Bailey scored Lealholm’s fifth and final goal of the afternoon.

Debutant right-back Zac Tennant was the man of the match for Lealholm.