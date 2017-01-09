Super Sam steers Staithes to Park win

Sam Calvert hit a brace to fire Staithes Athletic to a 4-2 derby victory at rivals Fishburn Park in the Teesside League.

Park won the corresponding fixture 2-1 back in November, but Athletic turned the tables as star man Sam Calvert grabbed two goals to guide them to a 4-2 win.

The hosts took the lead through Dan Brown, but Athletic weren't to be denied and first-half strikes from Calvert, Matty Dundon and Ryan Peebles put the away side in full control with a 3-1 advantage at the break.

Star man Calvert stretched the Athletic lead to 4-1 with another goal after the break, and despite a Brad Lewis own goal handing Park a lifeline at 4-2, Athletic were never in trouble of giving away their lead.

Park assistant-manager Mark Waterfield criticised his team's efforts, with only Nathan Smurhwaite standing out for the lacklustre hosts.

Staithes, whose win took them above Billingham and into 10th in the Teesside League standings, are without a fixture this weekend.

Fishburn face a tough trip to title-chasing Boro Rangers this weekend as they look to bounce back from the derby day disappointment.