SUNDAY LEAGUE: Traf battle back to seal Fylingdales win

Col Jenkinson's Trafalgar side had to battle back from 3-1 down at half-time to seal three points against Fylingdales in their Division One clash.

First-half goals from Sam Bailey, Harry Purves and Dan Smith handed Fylingdales a 3-1 lead heading into the break.

Dales had also hit the post twice and Purves had seen an effort cleared off the line as the visitors dominated the opening 45 minutes.

Trafalgar roared back into the contest in the second half though, sub Joel Ramm turning the game on its head with two goals and three assists to fire Traf back into the game.

Kieran Link also hit a brace and Dean Craig and Chris Dove both netted for Jenkinson's Trafalgar side, who ran out 6-3 winners.

As well as praising Ramm, Jenkinson singled out utility man Alex Sheader, while Fylingdales' star man was Callum Ogden.

Hat-tricks from man of the match Phil Raisbeck and Phil Spencer handed FILO an 8-3 win at home to Heslerton.

Jordan Purvis and Karl Storr grabbed FILO's other two goals, while Danny Alexander, Dan Blanchard and man of the match Josh Towse grabbed the goals for Billy Bown's Heslerton side.

A Zachary Hansen treble helped Newlands Reserves fend off a battling young Scalby side by a 5-3 scoreline in Division Two.

Hansen's three goals, one of which was a stunning strike from 25-yards, was added to by Ryan Link and debutant Cameron Hunter as Liam Mintoft's men claimed the three points.

Chris Millson hit two for the Otters and Taylor Jordan also netted, while the young newcomers had Matty Bourner and Ben Dolan in top form.

Trafalgar Reserves failed to raise a side for their trip to Fylingdales Reserves.