SUNDAY LEAGUE: Newlands wrap up league crown with win against Fylingdales

Newlands secured the Scarborough News Sunday League title today with an 11-1 win at home to Fylingdales, completing an unbeaten season for the champions.

Proud Newlands chief Joe Hakings said: "The lads have been outstanding all season, we have an excellent squad and they have all played their part during the campaign.

"I am delighted we have gone through the whole season unbeaten in the league, and with two cup finals against Ayton and the Sunday FA Cup final against Traf we will be aiming to go the entire Scarborough League and cup campaign unbeaten."

Danny Glendinning banged in a hat-trick to lead the way for the champions this morning, man of the match Dan Freer scoring two from the left side of midfield, Drew McCoubrey and Ben Luntley also grabbing a brace apiece with Kurtis Henderson netting one and an own goal completing the rout for the hosts.