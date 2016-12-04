SUNDAY LEAGUE: Goals galore as Ayton edge out Dales

Ayton edged an 11-goal thriller against Fylingdales in Division One.

Mark Plumpton's Ayton side dominated the opening 45 minutes, racing into a 5-1 lead at the break.

Kieran Friett netted the first goal of the game before goals from Mike Grayshan and Tyson Stubbings put them 3-0 up.

Dales hit back to stem the Ayton pressure, but Stubbings rounded the keeper and tapped in for 4-1 before Grayshan's second put the home side in control.

Their grip on the game only tightened after the break, Grayshan rounding off his hat-trick to make it 6-1.

Dales weren't done there though and they roared back into the contest, scoring four goals to make it 6-5 and set up a tense final 15 minutes.

The away side should have snatched a point late on, but Mikey Kilpatrick couldn't beat keeper Stefan Campbell after going one-on-one with the stopper.

Harry Purves netted two for Dales, with their other goals coming via Barry Heyes, Lewis Peel and a Mark Plumpton own goal.

Left-back Stu Wilson was Ayton's star man, while Kilpatrick was Dales' man of the match after setting up three of their goals.

West Pier moved to the top of the table with a 3-1 victory against Cayton.

Pier, who started the game with 10 men, weren't at their fluent best, but two goals from striker Luke Delve and a Sam Garnett strike handed them the three points.

Heslerton stay bottom despite taking their first point of the season following a 1-1 draw with Roscoes Bar.

Billy Bown's Heslerton side took the lead when Dan Blanchard cut in from the flank and forced Roscoes keeper Rich Curtis to make a smart save.

Steven Walker was alert to the ball rolling across the area and slammed home under a challenge from a defender to make it 1-0.

It didn't take long for Roscoes to restore parity, Matty Rowley finding the bottom corner after beating a defender just five minutes later.

Heslerton pressed for a winner after the break, but Curtis produced a stunning save to tip away Jack Boyd's goalbound effort and Walker also spurned an opportunity.

Roscoes boss Lee Paterson singled out keeper Curtis, Tom Allen, Liam Rowley and Jack Brown as his side's star men, while debutant Tom Richardson, Walker and Blanchard shone for Heslerton.

Scarborough Campus picked up a 5-1 win on the road at Fylingdales Reserves in Division Two.

Rafal Jackow was in fine form for Campus as he smashed in a hat-trick, while Michael Stables and Dan Bateson also netted for the victors.

Mark McCarthy grabbed a late consolation for Fylingdales, while Cam Fox was their man of the match.

Scalby battled to a 1-0 win against Ayton Reserves in an ill-tempered affair that saw both sides reduced to 10 men and plenty of yellow cards shown.

An error by Ayton stopper Shaun Dolan proved costly, Dave Tonks capitalising to net what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Ayton felt they should've been awarded a penalty when Paul Mills went down in the box, but referee David Hudghton waved away the protests.

Moments later, Mills became embroiled in a heating exchange with Scalby's Tyler Whiteman which resulted in both men being sent off.

Ayton improved after the break, but the young Scalby side remained resolute and held firm.

Mark Eyres and Lee Dolan's young side should've furthered their advantage late into the second half, but sub keeper Luke Dunn kept out Callum Randerson's poor spot-kick.

Scalby's star man was keeper Adam Quilter and midfield maestro Matthew Bourne, while Jamie Heritage and Si Coupland stood out for Ayton.

Crown Tavern failed to raise a side for their game at Newlands Reserves.

Trafalgar beat Knayton 3-0 to advance in the North Riding County FA Sunday Challenge Cup.

Debutant Luke Jones put Traf 1-0 up with a 25-yard strike, which proved to be the only goal of the first half.

Mikey Barker doubled their advantage after the break before Kieran Link rounded off the scoring at 3-0 to Traf.

Jones was Traf's star man, while Mark Barber and Barker also impressed for the victors.

Newlands suffered a 6-2 defeat on the road at a pacy and athletic JFC United side.

Goals from Martin Cappleman and Dan Freer weren't enough for Newlands.

Terry Dixon was Newland's man of the match.