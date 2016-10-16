SUNDAY LEAGUE: Fraser hits treble in Ayton win

Liam Fraser was the star man as Ayton beat Heslerton 6-2.

Both sides were looking for their first Division One success of the season, and it was Mark Plumpton's Ayton side who claimed the three points.

Hat-trick hero Fraser tapped in to make it 1-0 after Tyson Stubbings had rounded the keeper, but Heslerton hit back in scrappy fashion just before the break.

Fraser restored Ayton's lead from 25 yards before Stubbings notched two of his own to make it 4-1.

Heslerton again hit back, but Dan Appleby fed Kieran Friett to slide in for 5-2 before Fraser wrapped up the scoring and his hat-trick with the goal of the game, showing a superb piece of skill to beat his marker before delicately chipping the keeper.

Josh Towse and Lewis Grange were Heslerton's goalscorers.

FILO claimed the bragging rights from their derby clash against Fylingdales.

Dan Brown was fouled in the area and Dave Welham swept in from the spot to put Les Brown's side in front.

It was soon 2-0, Dan Brown smashing in on the half-volley from Lee Brennan's cross.

After the break, Paul Tose made it 3-0 before Lewis Peel pulled one back for Dales, finishing neatly from a Mikey Kilpatrick cross.

FILO weren't to be denied though and Dan Brown grabbed his second to make it 4-1 before Phil Spencer grabbed their fifth and final goal.

Boss Brown singled out goalscorer Dan Brown and Welham, while Sam Richardson shone for Dales.

West Pier dominated from start to finish in their 7-0 win against Roscoes Bar.

Sam Garnett opened the scoring with a neat finish from 18 yards, before debutant Aidan Thomas made it 2-0.

It was 3-0 at half-time, Mikey Anderson grabbing a third for Jamie Towse's side just before the break.

Martin Cooper bagged two in succession to make it 5-0 before goals from Garnett and Tommy Barker wrapped up the scoring.

Towse praised his entire side's performance.

Scalby grabbed a 6-2 win at Crown Tavern in Division Two.

Josh Welburn hit a brace for Lee Dolan and Mark Eyres' young Otters, while there were also goals for Josh Williams, Brandon Diston, Callum Randerson and Alfie Cotterill.

Right-back Tyler Beck was Scalby's star man.

A delighted Dolan said: "We were in the driving seat all game, and to have all six goals come from 16-year-olds is great."

Angel Athletic bounced back from two successive defeats to beat Newlands Reserves 4-2 in tough conditions.

Dave Bell handed Athletic the lead with the only goal of the first half before sub Benny Davis scored a superb goal after the break to double their lead.

Newlands hit back, but they found themselves 3-1 down when Ali Caw's cross was turned into their net by an unfortunate defender.

Makeshift centre-forward Ben Mason came off the bench to fire Athletic 4-1 in front, before Newlands grabbed a late consolation.

Athletic player-boss Dan Jones was quick to sing the praises of referee Dave Hudghton, who suffered a family bereavement on Saturday night but still turned up to officiate the fixture.

Jones said: "It was a huge effort for Dave to turn up after some really sad news, so I'd like to thank him for that."

Jones also singled out defenders Jordan Mintoft and Steven Whittaker.

Mark McCarthy fired in a hat-trick to help Fylingdales Reserves to a 6-1 win against Ayton Reserves.

Ayton made a bright start, but after a solid first 30 minutes they conceded four quick goals before half-time that killed the game off.

Two from McCarthy and strikes from Sam Russell and Taylor Humble put Neil Purves' side in the ascendancy.

Danny Milne gave Ayton hope of a comeback after the break, but McCarthy's long-range free-kick wrapped up his hat-trick and handed Dales a 5-1 advantage.

Humble then wrapped up the scoring with his second, a superb solo effort.

Purves singled out Humble as their man of the match, while Ayton's star men were Si Coupland and Nathan Sutherland.

Cayton beat Scarborough Campus 4-1 to make progress in the Kenward Cup.

With no referee, the Campus manager officiated the game, and saw his side fall 1-0 down to Harry Holden's long-range free-kick.

It was soon 2-0, Brad Marshall firing in from the penalty spot after Harry Sleep was brought down in the box.

Marshall then headed his side 3-0 ahead with his second of the morning before Campus grabbed a goal of their own wuith 70 minutes on the clock.

Sleep ended Campus' hopes of a comeback when he smashed in with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Marshall was Cayton's man of the match.

The highly-anticipated Senior Cup clash between bitter rivals Newlands and Trafalgar was called off.

Both sides arrived at Snainton to find the pitch hadn't been marked out, and the referee also failed to turn up.

Despite efforts to switch the game to Traf's Staxton base, the game had to be postponed.