SUNDAY LEAGUE: Cup reports - Thomas sees red as Newlands edge out Angel

Newlands dumped Sunday League newcomers Angel Athletic out of the North Riding Sunday Challenge Cup after a 4-2 victory.

Jack Ramos edged Newlands in front with a superb finish, only for Dave Bell to level matters up for Angel.

The game swung Newlands' way after 30 minutes when Gary Thomas was shown his second yellow card and Angel were reduced to 10 men.

Newlands took full advantage of their extra man after the break, goals from Stew Bates, Kurtis Henderson and Jack Hakings putting them 4-1 and firmly in the driving seat.

Jackson Jowett smashed in the goal of the game for Angel late on, but the damage had already been done.

Ramos was Newlands' star man, while Angel boss Dan Jones singled out Joe Gallagher as his side's star man.

The only other local side to join them in progressing to the next round were Ayton Reserves, who beat Cayton 2-1.

Ayton went 1-0 up through Zak Nicholls, but Cayton hit back to level the game up heading into half-time.

Steven Frederiksen's side weren't to be denied though and sub Luke Dunn smashed in the winning goal with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Cayton had a glorious chance to draw level late on, but they spurned a last-gasp penalty and Ayton took their place in the next round.

Ayton's star man was Aaron Armstrong.

Ayton's first team lost 7-1 at Apple Tree, Mike Grayshan grabbing their solitary goal and Stu Wilson standing out as their man of the match.

Crown Tavern were also dumped out in comprehensive fashion, losing 9-1 at home to Redcar Rugby Club.

Tavern started with only eight men and fell 3-0 behind, but Joe Sunter rifled into the top corner to reduce their arrears.

The home side managed to make their numbers up to nine and then 10 for the latter stages, but Redcar proved too strong and ran out comfortable winners.

Dave Barber was Tavern's star man.

West Pier failed to raise a side for their scheduled trip to Eston Villa.