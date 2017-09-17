SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel soar to win against champions Newlands

Angel made a statement of their intent to challenge the perennial Sunday League Division One title challengers as they beat champions Newlands 3-2 at Snainton.

The champions deservedly took the lead 25 minutes in when Angel keeper Joe Wright clipped Stew Bates in the box and the Newlands forward calmly slotted home from the penalty spot.

Scores were level at the break though, Angel winning a free-kick just outside the box and Martin Cooper unleashing an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

Joe Hakings' side were back in front on the hour mark, their man of the match Dan Freer cutting in from the right flank before firing into the bottom corner.

Angel weren't to be denied though and the promoted side levelled matters up again with 15 minutes left on the clock, Chris Nelson's ball into the box headed down by Gary Thomas and bundled over the line by Jordan Mintoft.

The win was wrapped up for Dan Jones' side on 82 minutes, Matty Griffiths heading on for Neil Thomas to find the bottom corner and seal the win for the away side.

Their delighted manager Jones said: "It's a great win, especially after going behind twice in the game.

"The aim is to challenge for the title and also do well in the cup competitions, and we have made a good start."

Mintoft was Angel's star man, while debutant James Gunn also shone in midfield.

Newlands boss Hakings felt his side deserved to win the game. "Their keeper shouldv'e been sent off, he'd already handled outside his area when he gave the penalty away.

"We were robbed, I felt we were the better side and deserved to win the game."

Ayton cruised to a 9-1 win against West Pier.

Danny Appleby smashed in a second-half hat-trick as Mark Plumpton's side cruised to the win.

Their other goals came via James Cullen, Tyson Stubbings, Brad Parkin, Ryan Baldry, man of the match James Ellwood and a Jake McAleese thunderbolt from 25 yards out.

Fylingdales' home game against title chasers Trafalgar was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Angel Reserves beat Newlands Reserves 3-1 in Division Two.

Macauley Youngson headed in Angel's first, before goals from Kurt Williamson and sub Luke Rainton sealed the win for Macauley Riley's side.

Aiden Thurston was the man of the match for the victors.

Hush battled back from 3-0 down to claim a 3-3 draw against Ayton Reserves.

Luke Chambers, Niko Dunn and Shaun Dolan all scored to hand Ayton a 3-0 advantage.

Callum Myers' free-kick slid under the wall and squeezed over the line to make it 3-1 before Aaron Armstrong felled Liam Mintoft in the box and Travis Wood slotted home the penalty to drag Hush back into it.

Hush's comeback appeared to be over when their keeper Shaun Wood was sent off after striking out at Ayton's Luke Chambers, but the hosts weren't to be denied and Myers took advantage of some poor marking to tap in an equaliser and wrap things up at 3-3.

Leroy Donaldson was Ayton's star man, while Damien Robinson shone for Hush.

Castle Tavern battled to a 4-2 win against Radio Scarborough.

Tavern raced into a 2-0 lead, goals from Dan Thomas and Ben Lilley handing them the initiative.

Radio Scarborough raced back into the game with goals either side of the break to make it 2-2.

Tavern took the lead again via an own goal and their 4-2 win was wrapped up when Ste Waterson tapped in.

Lilley and Ste Blower were Tavern's star men.

Fylingdales Reserves romped to a 9-0 win on the road at Golden Last.