SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel seal promotion with Tavern win

Angel confirmed their promotion to Division One after beating Crown Tavern 6-0.

Dan Jones' side only held a 1-0 lead at the break, Jackson Jowett netting the only goal of the first half.

Jowett went on to complete his hat-trick after the break as Angel took full control of the clash.

A Dan Marston penalty and two from Ben Mason, who was pushed up top from defence, added to their tally.

Delighted player-manager Jones said: "The lads have made it easy for me this year. It'd be great to stay unbeaten and try and get to 100 goals, but promotion was the main thing.

"We'd like to go and challenge up there next season and I think we're good enough to do just that."

Jones singled out Lloyd Henderson as his side's man of the match.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Scalby beat Newlands Reserves 6-4 in a thrilling end-to-end encounter.

Liam Child bagged a hat-trick on debut and goals from Dave Wedge, Josh Williams and Chris Millson wrapped up the victory for the young Otters.

Newlands' goals came from Zachary Hansen, Aiden McCallion, Dan Sheader and Nathan Barber, while they had Shem Atkinson sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Scalby's man of the match was centre-back Ben Dolan.

The top three in Division One all picked up wins to keep the title race interesting.

Table-toppers West Pier travelled to Fylingdales with a bare 11 and came away with a 7-0 victory.

Pier dominated the first half and led 5-0 at the break as Will Jenkinson bagged a brace and Mikey Anderson, Rich Tolliday and Luke Delve got on the scoresheet.

Delve added a second after the break and midfielder Sam Garnett wrapped up the scoring at 7-0 for Jamie Towse's side.

Towse singled out Jenkinson, Mikey Pickering and Sam Hyde as his side's star men, while also praising veteran Paddy Parke, who played up front due to a shortage in numbers and bagged an assist.

Danny Glendinning smashed in four goals to fire Newlands to a 7-0 win at Ayton and help them maintain their 100% record to date.

Newlands led 4-0 at the break and continued their domination into the second half as they romped to a comfortable win.

Glendinning's four goals were added to by man of the match Liam Cooper's headed effort and goals from Dan Freer and Ben Luntley, who smashed in the goal of the game with a stunning volley from long-range.

Champions Trafalgar remain in the mix after a 5-1 win at Roscoes Bar.

Col Jenkinson's side led 1-0 at the interval, Sam Pickard with the only goal of the first half.

Kieran Link doubled their lead after the break, but Roscoes battled back and made things interesting at 2-1.

Sub Nick Ellis came on and changed the game for the champions, first his cross was turned into the net by a Roscoes defender, before he smashed in a stunning goal from the halfway line to make it 4-1 and put the result beyond any doubt.

Liam Salt's goal wrapped things up at 5-1.

Jenkinson praised his back four of Josh Young, Alex Sheader, Dean Macauley and Gary Jordan, while he was also impressed with the impact of sub Ellis.

FILO dominated their clash at Cayton and came away with an 8-2 win.

Midfield maestro Alex McGovern was FILO's star man as he bagged their first two goals, the second a stunning volley that gave the keeper no chance.

Goals from Adam Fitzpatrick and Dan Brown put FILO in full control.

Their stranglehold on proceedings was helped further as Cayton were reduced to 10 men just before the break as Lee Best was sent off by referee Bill Pashby.

Luke Storr and James Organ-Simpson struck after the interval to add to FILO'S tally and Cayton had Harry Sleep sent off to compound their misery.

Star man McGovern grabbed a further two goals to take their side's tally to eight.

Cayton's two consolation goals came through Tom Venner and Jonny Best.

James Barber also spurned the chance to add to Cayton's tally when he launched a penalty high over the FILO crossbar.