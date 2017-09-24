SUNDAY LEAGUE: Angel Reserves see off Valley

Kurti Williamson was the star man as Angel Athletic Reserves claimed a 4-2 home win against Division Two rivals Valley FC.

Williamson set up Josh Dolan to put Angel in front on 20 minutes and then a cracking 25-yard lob from Michael Hernandez made it 2-0 to Macauley Riley at the interval.

Valley halved the deficit after the break through Kieran Grzesiowski from a cross, but man of the match Williamson restored Angel's two-goal advantage, taking the ball round the Valley keeper and slotting into the net.

Dolan then returned the favour, his pass setting Williamson free to fire in Angel's fourth off the post, Valley hit a late, second consolation through Sam Westmoreland's close-range finish.

While Williamson was the star man, left-back Paul Powell also impressed for the victors.

Valley's man of the match award was shared between Neil Forsyth and Grzesiowski.

Radio Scarborough claimed their first win of the season, seeing off visitors Fylingdales Reserves by a 5-1 margin.

Teenage forward Dane Robinson opened the scoring for the home side, pouncing to fire in after a save had rebounded to him.

Keith Savage made it 2-0 with a follow-up from a keeping error, then Rafal Jackow's nice turn and finish made it 3-0.

The village side pulled a goal back through their man of the match Sam Russell and they briefly threatened a comeback, but then the home side's man of the match, midfielder George Hurst, shot into the corner of the net after a neat turn.

The pick of the goals was the fifth and final effort, sub Damian Foster racing down the wing shortly after coming on, then smashing a shot into the goal from a very tight angle.

Danny Glendinning hit a hat-trick as Trafalgar continued their winning start to the Division One season with an 8-1 success at Roscoes Bar.

Liam Vasey and Sean Exley also notched a brace apiece, Sam Pickard's goal completing the scoring for the away side.

Graeme Farrah notched for the home side.

Traf boss Col Jenkinson said: "Jamie Patterson was our man of the match, while debutants Nathan Vernon and Sam Garnett also did very well."

Roscoes chief Lee Paterson added: "We worked very hard but lapses in concentration let us down.

"Dave Millington in central midfield worked his socks off while keeper Lewis Maw made some good saves once again."

Newlands claimed their first win of the season, a 7-1 success at Fylingdales.

Jordan Philliskirk opened the scoring for the visitors, then Tyler Beck, one of several 17-year-olds drafted in from the reserves, struck a second for Newlands.

Dan Freer then made it 3-0, followed by a wonder goal from Jack Hakings, smashing his shot in from the halfway line after a quick free-kick was passed to him.

Hakings then set up Freer for his second and Aiden Thomas' cracking finish made it 6-0 before a Philliskirk own goal reduced the deficit.

Teenager Callum Randerson completed the scoring for the away side with a superb mazy run and calm finish.

Hakings said: "Nathan Barber was our man of the match in central midfield, with the younger players up from the reserves, Ben Dolan, Fin McGregor, Tyler Beck, Callum Randerson and Callum O'Keefe also doing well."