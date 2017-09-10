SUNDAY DIVISION 1: Nine-man Traf beat champs Newlands

Trafalgar came back from a goal down to win 4-2 at home to Sunday League Division One champions despite having Liam Salt and Danny Price sent off in the opening 35 minutes.

Kile Fields had already put Newlands in front by the time Salt was issued his marching orders for a late tackle.

Col Jenkinson's troops were then dealt another hammer blow 10 minutes before the interval when Price was dismissed.

Traf re-shuffled their team to play a 4-3-1 formation, bringing Danny Exley and Curtis Rose on, and they levelled with a Sean Exley penalty.

Jack Ramos restored the lead for Newlands before the break, but Sean Exley notched again after half-time to make it 2-2.

Sean Exley was then taken off by Jenkinson, and his replacement Mikey Barker put Traf ahead, and another sub, Danny Exley confirmed the win with a fourth goal.

Jenkinson said: "That was a valiant performance by all nine players, the team working really well for each other, it was a great win.

"They all deserve a share of the man of the match award."

Keeper Martin Cappleman made some fine saves for Newlands.

Fylingdales earned a 6-3 win at a youthful West Pier outfit.

Mikey Anderson, one of the senior players in the Pier side, opened the scoring, but an own goal levelled the scores.

Sam Richardson put 'Dales in front, then Jimmy Landers finished off a superb, free-flowing team move to make it 3-1 to the visitors at the break.

Anderson's second brought Pier back into the game, but a Jimmy Organ-Simpson restored the villagers' two-goal lead.

Pier forward Anderson then completed his hat-trick to pull it back to 4-3, but Ste Ross and Jack Pearce struck to confirm the win for Jamie Wassall's team.

Anderson was named as Pier's man of the match, while Landers was the star man for 'Dales.

Ayton's new signing Ryan Baldry was the star man as his side won 5-1 at Roscoes Bar.

Ex-West Pier ace Baldry opened his account for Ayton with a smart finish after a great cross from Mohammed Alkhayet.

It was soon 2-0, 16-year-old centre-back James Cullen slotting in a Tyson Stubbings corner.

Daniel Appleby made it 3-0 in the second half after good work from Martin Atkinson on the right, then Bar pulled a goal back in the 70th minute through a Raul Aldea goal from Lee Sutton's cross.

Appleby then headed in a corner, despite the best efforts of Tom Allen to keep it out, to make sure of the points for Ayton, then Tyson Stubbings made it 5-1 with a trademark run down the wing and finish across Bar's man of the match, keeper Lewis Maw.

Baldry was man of the match for Ayton after his impressive debut up front for the village club.