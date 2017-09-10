SUNDAY DIV 2: Valley trio hit hat-tricks in debut win at Golden Last

Three Valley FC players netted hat-trick as they romped to a 10-1 win at fellow Sunday League Division Two newcomers Golden Last.

Striker Sam Westmorland opened the scoring for Valley, then central midfielder Brad Marshall doubled the lead for Ben Kristensen's side.

Neil Forsyth's great volley put Valley well clear, and the midfielder struck again to effectively kill of the hopes of Golden Last, who were without any subs as five players failed to show up.

Westmorland then scored again after running onto a ball over the top, Marshall adding another before man of the match Forsyth completed a first-half hat-trick to put his side 7-0 up at the interval.

The visitors took their foot off the gas a touch after the interval and Golden Last replied with a goal from their man of the match Kuba Flisnik.

But striker Ross Campbell then added another for Valley, Westmorland and Marshall also completing their own hat-tricks to seal a 10-1 win.

Another new team, Hush FC, surged to an 8-2 home win against Fylingdales Reserves, Zak Hansen smashing in a couple of superb strikes in his hat-trick.

Aidan McCallion also fired in a brace of goals, with Travis Wood, Ryan Matson and Callum Myers also notching for Dan Sheader's team.

Right-back Liam Mintoft was the man of the match for Hush.

Striker Paul Mills returned to haunt his old team Ayton Reserves as he scored twice in new team Castle Tavern's 4-2 away-day success.

Mills opened the scoring with a header from Duncan McDermott's fantastic cross in the fifth minute, Luke Chambers, making his debut for Ayton, levelling the scores with a good finish.

Chambers then put Ayton in front five minutes into the second half, but five minutes later Finn McCusker made it 2-2.

Twenty minutes from time Mills took advantage of hesitancy in the Ayton defence to slot in from close-range, then eight minutes from time Dan Blanchard made sure of the win, charging down the wing, sending in a cross and then being quickest to smack in the rebounc when the ball came back out.

Ayton's man of the match was another debutant Scott Davison, in central midfield, while Mills and Tom Hickin shared the star man honours for Dan Thomas' team.

Newlands Reserves earned a 6-1 home win against Radio Scarborough, veteran centre-back Dave Wedge scoring four for the victors.

Tyler Beck and 16-year-old debutant Finlay Willis also scored for Newlands, while Elliott Backhouse notched for the visitors.