SUNDAY CUP & LEAGUE Barker hits Railway for six as Traf march on

North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup holders Trafalgar stormed to a 14-2 win at Brotton Railway Arms, in-form striker Mikey Barker smashing in six goals.

Fellow forward Danny Glendinning fired in four, while Luke Jones hit a hat-trick and Sam Garnett also notched.

Traf boss Col Jenkinson said: "Mikey Barker, Sam Garnett and Tyler Richardson all played very well for us."

Angel went through to the third round after their opponents Streetlam Farmers conceded, as did Fornaby in their home tie against Ayton Reserves.

Angel Reserves fought back from going a goal down early on to win 8-2 at Valley FC in the Kenward Cup.

The fifth-minute effort by Valley's Kieran Grzesiowski stirred Angel into life, Macca Youngson levelling and then a quickfire brace from Kurt Williamson changing it from 1-0 down to 3-1 up for Angel in the space of just five minutes.

After the interval Steven Whitaker made it 4-1 with a stunning 25-yard strike which fizzed into the top right corner of the net, then an own goal wrapped up the win for the visitors.

Jack Pinder struck the sixth home from the edge of the penalty area, Valley notching a second through their man of the match Brad Marshall before Whitaker added his second and centre-back Adam Robertshaw rounded off the scoring.

Lyall Carter and Robertshaw shared the man of the match award for a strong centre-half partnership for the victors.

A new-look Fylingdales eased to a 6-1 home win against Roscoes Bar in Division One of the Sunday League.

The villagers, who had five new signings in their squad of 16, saw three of the new recruits hit the target, with Dan Brown, Ben Dickinson and Barry Wood, with a spectacular 30-yard lob from the right wing, all getting on the scoresheet.

Ryan Braithwaite had opened the scoring for Dales with a neat finish to a superb team move, with Harry Purves and Sam Richardson also notching.

The visitors' man of the match Raul Aldea scored a late consolation for Roscoes after fine approach play from Graeme Farrah.

The away side turned up with only 11 players so when Gary Hepples picked up an injury the former Boro and Pickering Town midfielder was forced to play in goal.

Dales boss Jamie Wassall said: "It was a good all-round team performance and the fact we had the new signings and a full squad of 16 helped us play well as it meant that we could make good use of the five rolling subs."

Newlands claimed a 5-0 home win against West Pier.

Stew Bates opened the scoring for the hosts and a double from Kurtis Henderson made it 3-0 to Newlands at the interval.

Further goals from youngster Callum Randerson and Drew McCoubrey wrapped up the scoring with teenager Ben Dolan impressing for the victors.

Pier chief Paddy Parke said: "Sam Hyde and Aaron Hepworth did well in defence for us, while Kyle Spivey also played well alongside Danny Bradbury.

Second division title rivals Castle Tavern and Hush shared the honours after a dramatic end to their game saw it end 2-2.

Leaders Hush opened the scoring in the first half with a penalty from Shem Atkinson after a foul on player-manager Dan Sheader.

Tavern also thought they had scored in the first half but their effort was disallowed for a foul.

Tavern player-boss Dan Thomas came on with 20 minutes left and it wasn't long before right-winger Kyle O'Toole brought the scores level with a superb half-volley.

With 30 seconds left Thomas ran onto a ball from O'Toole and slotted home after a one-on-one, and Tavern must have thought their points were theirs.

The visitors refused to give up and with the last kick of the game Travis Wood kept his cool to net from an acute angle after a one-on-one and grab a point for the pacesetters and maintain their unbeaten record.

Ben Sheader was named as the man of the match for Hush, with O'Toole the star man for Tavern as he showed superb workrate throughout.

Radio Scarborough coasted to a 7-0 home win against Golden Last.

Rafak Jackow led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick, while their man of the match Josh Valancius, George Hirst, Billy Sullivan and Ryan Hunter also notching.

Craig Moss, who played the first half outfield then went in goal second half and only conceded two goals, was named as the Golden Last man of the match.