Staithes start new era as development is unveiled

Staithes Athletic FC and social club are celebrating after funding helped them to upgrade their pavilion and changing facilities.

Paul Conway, vice chairman of the North Riding FA, opened Staithes AFC’s upgraded changing pavilion on Saturday, made possible by a grant from the Premier League, delivered by the Football Stadia Improvement Fund (FSIF).

The funding has enabled Staithes AFC, in partnership with Staithes Athletic and Social Club, to refurbish and improve its existing changing provision. Previously, the club had to share washing facilities with teams that came to the ground for fixtures, and there were no changing rooms for officials.

Thanks to the reconfiguration project, the pavilion now comprises separate home and away changing facilities, two officials’ changing rooms, a versatile open area and two store rooms.

The club, which plays in the North Riding Football League, are very pleased with their new facility.

Thanks to a grant of £25,725 from the Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, Staithes’ pavilion now meets the guidelines set out by the FSIF, and the step seven requirements of the FA National Ground Grading Criteria. The project, which cost £37,725 in total, also received £6,000 raised by members of the Staithes Sport Association and £3,000 from the Normanby Charitable Trust.

Other funding was provided by the Staithes Athletic and Social Club, NW Trading Limited and the Staithes Arts and Heritage Festival.

Richard Ward, manager of Staithes Athletic, said: “Staithes Athletic is very grateful to the Football Stadia Improvement Fund for their funding of this development.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of members of the Sports Association, who raised around £6,000.”

“We would also like to thank the Normanby Charitable Trust, NW Trading, Staithes Athletic and Social Club and other local organisations who contributed.

“Finally we would like to thank all the contractors who delivered the project on budget, Derek Forrest Building Ltd and Dave Wilkinson and Chris Condell for their work too.”