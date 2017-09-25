Staithes ease past Yarm in Macmillan Bowl

Staithes enjoyed their first victory of the season against fellow North Riding Football League Premier Division strugglers Yarm & Eaglescliffe in the Macmillan Bowl.

Connor Hood opened the scoring for the seaside outfit around the half hour, only for Harry Noble to equalise from the penalty spot.

Carl Flatters then put Staithes back ahead with a spot kick of his own, before Jake Thompson wrapped it up for the villagers.

Staithes host Boro Rangers this weekend.

Fishburn Park progressed with a walkover win at the expense of Teesside University, who were unable to raise a team. Park host BEADS tomorrow.

Whitby Fishermen host Kirkdale United in the FA Junior Cup this week, while Fishburn Reserves host West Pier Reserves.