Staithes beaten by title-chasing Rangers

Staithes Athletic succumbed to a 3-0 defeat on the road at Teesside League title-chasers Boro Rangers on Saturday.

Rangers, who are second in the table with a game in hand on leaders BEADS, held a 1-0 lead at the break after a quickly-taken throw-in led to the ball being whipped in across their box and a simple tap-in for their attacker at the back post.

The title-chasers doubled their lead shortly after the break when they failed to clear a corner properly and a Rangers defender found the back of the net via the post.

Staithes went chasing a way back into the game and Rangers added a third on the break.

Central midfielder Ryan Peebles was Staithes' star man despite the defeat.

Staithes will look to bounce back when they host Redcar Newmarket on Saturday, while Fishburn Park are back in action with a trip to Stockton West End.

Beckett League second division leaders Lealholm smashed in seven unanswered goals in their win against Norton United.

Lealholm started the game in great form, taking a three goal lead in the opening 10 minutes.

Their goals scored by Arron Leeman, Mark McCarthy and Brad Lewis.

A solo effort from Kyle Clacherty after 28 minutes made it 4-0 before a second McCarthy goal after 38 minutes completed the first half scoring giving Lealholm a 5-0 lead.

Norton United did much better in the second half, mainly because of goalkeeper Mick Norman making three outstanding saves to prevent McCarthy twice and and Lewis from scoring.

Lealholm did score two additional goals via own goals, while Lealholm’s keeper Tobi Fergus managed to keep a clean sheet.

Man of the match was Clacherty.