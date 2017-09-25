Sleights hit Heslerton for six

Another dominant display from Sam Leadley and Ed Turner's men kept up their 100% Beckett League record and saw goalkeeper Dylan Humble keep another clean sheet on Saturday at Caedmon.

Adam Entwistle shrugged off his ankle injury to start, while Ben Wilson came in at left-back, Will Cork-Dove out wide and Charlie Paterson up front, with Chris Warrior, the suspended Taylor Humble and skipper Charlie Smith all unavailable.

Paterson showed his quality with a hat-trick as the Villagers eased into a 4-0 half-time lead.

The second half saw the Villagers add to their advantage with Jack Henshaw again on target, alongside Luke Jackson and the recalled Cork-Dove.

Sleights are now third in the Division Two table with games in hand.