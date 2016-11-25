Sleights eyeing up return back to home comforts

Sleights Football Club are looking to, once again, find a home in the village - however, they’ve found the process tough going.

Up until the early 1990s, the Scarborough Saturday League First Division side ground-shared with the cricket club on Lowdale Lane, but with the pitch being liable to flooding, due to the close proximity of the River Esk, they moved to Helredale Road, Whitby and now play at Caedmon College.

However, the current committee feel it is time the club returned to it’s natural home in the village, though want to find a ground of their own.

“We’re aware that a lot of money has been spent and work done on the cricket ground, much of that is done in autumn and the wicket runs along where the halfway line used to be,” admitted chairman Andrew Snaith.

“We don’t want to be on bad terms with local clubs, so we’ve been looking for our own separate pitch.

“People in the village have wished us well and I think many want us to come back but the combination of Sleights being on a large hill and in the National Park means level ground and the cost of change of use is making it impossible.

“I’ve spoken to some good people who wanted to help but the logistics weren’t right. We’d need changing facilities and access for vehicles, as well as a level surface.

“It’s feeling like a hopeless task, but we’re very open to working with businesses and individuals.

“It’s an opportunity for anyone who wants to create goodwill and help the community and we’d be happy to work with them for the good of everyone.

“This is a close-knit area and I think people remember when you help them and their family out.”

The club was relaunched in 2011 by Snaith and former manager James Howard, with Howard stepping down, last summer, for Sam Leadley and Ed Turner to take over as joint player-managers.

Any interested parties can email the club on sleightsfc@gmail.com to find out how they can get involved.