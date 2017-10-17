Skipper Snaith eyes derby cup win

Whitby Town skipper Steven Snaith has set his sights on Integro League Cup glory, as his side prepares for a local derby with Scarborough Athletic.

Midfield dynamo Snaith led his side to North Riding Senior Cup glory last season, and believes that the competition is a realistic one for the Blues to target, if they are to add to their trophy cabinet.

However, he is fully aware of the importance of getting through the Turnbull Ground clash first and foremost.

"It'll be a good game for the fans and a good game for the club," Snaith told the Whitby Gazette.

"We need to go into it and put a good performance on for the lads who are backing us. All being well we'll get through it and hopefully go on to win the cup.

"We'll be playing our best team. Ultimately, we want to lift the trophy at the end of the season."

Blues boss Chris Hardy will have to wait on the fitness of striker John Campbell, who is doubtful due to an ankle injury sustained in the warm-up at Sutton Coldfield Town.

Andy Monkhouse and Matty Tymon will definitely sit out again, both with hamstring injuries.

Kyle Fryatt could be back in contention for a start, after completing 45 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Coles Lane, along with goalscorer James Risbrough, who put in an impressive cameo.

The Seadogs could welcome back Jimmy Beadle to face his former club, whilst Danny Stimpson is set to return after a hamstring injury.

Ross Daly is a doubt for Kittrick's side, thanks to a thigh injury, whilst Luke Dean will miss out due to suspension, along with Nathan Curtis, who is cup tied.

James Cadman and Charlie Binns are also set to appear for Steve Kittrick's side, who are looking to get a reaction from Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Hyde United.