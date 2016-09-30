Scarborough Saturday Rep team ready to tackle old rivals York

The Scarborough News Saturday League Rep team will lock horns with their York League counterparts next week in the annual clash.

The sides will meet at Pickering Town's Mill Lane ground on Wednesday evening, 7.30pm kick-off.

Scarborough's team will be managed by West Pier chief Andy Spivey, along with Hunmanby United boss Daz Crawford and Pier stalwart Steve Sheader.

Spivey said: "The core of squad is likely to be lads who've played in last two or three rep games though there may be several additions depending on availability.

"Myself and Daz will be contacting players over weekend before finalising the squad for Wednesday evening."

The Scarborough side will be looking to avenge a 4-0 defeat in last year's clash.

The Pier boss added: "I would imagine all players selected will do a fine job as they have previously, and will all look forward to playing at the game at Pickering's ground.

"It's a chance to pit their wits against higher league opposition and to give a good account of themselves both individually and collectively."

Admission to the game is free.