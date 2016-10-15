SATURDAY LEAGUE: Wasps clash with Cayton abandoned in bizarre circumstances

Westover Wasps' home clash with Cayton in Division One was abandoned after 75 minutes at Oliver's Mount as Westover were bizarrely left with only six men on the pitch.

Westover started with only 10 men and fell behind, trailing 1-0 at the break.

Chris Hannam levelled the game up after 52 minutes, but Cayton smashed in three quick goals to move 4-1 up, Josh Venner hitting two, Harry Sleep firing in and former Scarborough FC favourite Darren Foreman rolling back the years to find the back of the net.

Wasps were then left incensed as referee Bill Pashby showed red cards to Joe Watson, Nathan Barber and Luke Rainton, leaving the home side with only seven men left on the pitch.

An injury to a home player left them with six and gave Pashby no choice but to call proceedings to a halt.

Westover boss Jamie Heritage was left fuming by encounter, he said: "We will be putting an official complaint in about the referee, and I think Cayton will back us up too.

"Two of the red cards were very harsh and then we were left with only six players after a lad went off injured.

"We are struggling to raise a team every week and if these red cards are put through, I think we could fold."

Seamer Reserves beat Edgehill Reserves 2-1 in Division Two.

Benny Davis handed Edgehill the lead, but Nick Hegarty latched onto Matty Dawson's pass to level the scores up after 60 minutes.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Josh Lewis whipped in a superb cross for Daz Hastie to head in to claim the three points for Seamer.

Keeper Chris Ferrey was their man of the match after making two superb late saves to keep Seamer in front.

Filey Town Reserves edged out Newlands Park Reserves in a hard-fought battle at Oliver's Mount.

Filey led 2-1 at the break, both of their first-half goals coming from Phil Dickens, before goals from Liam Sugden and Joe Gage handed Max Gage's side the three points.

Dickens was Town's star man.

West Pier Reserves' resurgence continued with a 4-1 win against Rosette.

In-form striker Jack South handed Johnny McGough's side the lead, but Rosette battled back and equalised.

Utility man Ronnie Cook restored Pier's lead before South's second and a superb solo effort from Rich Tolliday made the points safe for Pier.

McGough singled out defender Konrad Sygitowicz.

Scalby beat Snainton 7-4 to register their first league win of the season.

Striker Rob Speight continued his fine start after joining the Otters this season with four goals for Sam Medd and Dave Oxley's side.

Their other goals came from skipper Ben Webster, man of the match Aidan Thomas and Tom Crawford.

Scalby led 4-3 at half-time before pulling away after the break.

Itis Itis Rovers continued their assault on the Division Three title with a 12-0 win against Westover Reserves.

Rovers claimed their seventh consecutive league success and took their goals tally to 52 with their convincing win as Luke Jones smashed in six goals for Mikey Barker's side.

Sam Broadbent banged in a hat-trick. Liam Rackham slotted home a penalty, sub Neil Forsyth grabbed a goal and player-boss Barker scored from defence as Rovers ran riot.

Six-goal hero Jones was Rovers' star man.

Sherburn also maintained their 100% record, taking their fifth league win from five outings as they beat Scalby Reserves 3-0.

Sam Rackham grabbed two first-half goals for the hosts, handing them a 2-0 lead at the break before Liam Scott notched their third after 60 minutes.

The home side could've been further ahead after referee John Chalk pointed to the spot, but Scalby keeper Lewis Maw pulled off a stunning stop to deny Paul Mills.

Sherburn's Dan Sheader was handed the man of the match award after his relentless work-rate in the middle of the park, while Maw was Scalby's star man.