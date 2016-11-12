SATURDAY LEAGUE: Rovers return to winning form at Goalsports Reserves

Division Three leaders Itis itis Rovers returned to winning form with a 9-0 triumph at struggling Goalsports Reserves.

Sam Broadbent led the scoring with four goals, while fellow striker Neil Forsyth banged in two goals.

Sam Pickard, Ellis Wilson and Aidan McCallion also netted for Mikey Barker's side, with Broadbent their star man.

Fishburn Park Reserves fought back for a 2-2 draw at Eastway Sports.

Ross Bland and Rob Whitehead fired Eastway into a 2-0 half-time lead, but Jake Faichney lobbed the keeper to pull one back for Park and then in the dying moments they claimed a point when Finlay Morris' free-kick was headed in powerfully by Marc Usher.

Jason Jeffrey was the man of the match for Fishburn for a strong central defensive display.

Filey Town Reserves powered to a 6-2 home win against Scalby in Division Two.

Joe Gage's double put Town 2-0 up only for a powerful 25-yard strike from Darius Amos and a Mark Oldroyd to draw the scores level.

Gage then completed his hat-trick after the interval, sub Lee Lambert adding a fourth before two fine strikes from Aaron Howard capped the fine win.

Gage and 16-year-old centre-back shared the man of the match award for Filey with Callum Randerson the Scalby star man.

Duchess had two men sent off as they lost 3-2 at Snainton.

The villagers went 2-0 up only for Luke Midgley's brace to level the scores.

Striker Ian Laing then received his marching orders after a challenge on the home keeper, the hosts then going 3-2 ahead before Rich Garton was also dismissed after bringing a Snainton player down when the last man.

Liam Cummings scored twice for the home side with Sam Turner notching the other

Goalsports slipped to a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Edgehill Reserves.

Kieran Friett gave Goalsports the lead with a cracking 30-yard strike against the run of play, but Edgehill levelled just before half-time with a neat finish from Ryan Link.

The impressive Benny Davis struck twice after the break to seal a deserved win for Martyn Ferrey's side, who were missing several regulars.

Ferrey said: "We had a lot of players missing today but the lads were outstanding and I could not single out one of them for the man of the match award as they all deserve a share of it."