SATURDAY LEAGUE: Pier within touching distance of title after hammering 10-man Wasps

West Pier are within touching distance of retaining the Scarborough News Saturday League title after romping to a 12-1 win at relegation battlers Westover Wasps.

Pier are now six points ahead of second-placed Edgehill, who have a game at Hunmanby on Wednesday and then finish the season at Staxton against Pier a week today, but the leaders have a far larger goal difference so Steven Clegg's side would need to win both games by around 17 goals to pip Pier to the crown, so Andy Spivey's side have one hand on the trophy.

Filey Town Reserves are presented with the Division Two winners shield by Saturday League secretary John Orrah

Jamie Bradshaw led the way for Pier at Wasps, who had several players missing and only had 10 men throughout, with Jimmy Beadle adding a brace and Martin Cooper smacking in two penalties. Tommy Barker, subs Graeme Reid, Rich Tolliday and Jack South also banged in a goal each.

Spivey picked out Bradshaw and Tommy Barker as his side's men of the match, while Jack Brown also impressed on his debut for the first team.

Richard Molloy scored Westover's goal, firing in after a superb run and shot from centre-back Jack McFarlane was tipped onto the bar.

Player-boss Jamie Heritage hailed all the players who turned up as his men of the match and now switches to his side's final game of the season at Whitby Fishermen on Monday, knowing a point would save them from the drop.

Martin Cooper fires at goal for Pier

Sleights will be hoping that Wasps fail to net a point as they would go down in their place after losing out 2-1 at home to Edgehill.

Teenager Benny Davis scored twice early on for the visitors with his weaker right foot, his second a superb lob on the half-volley.

The hosts battled throughout the game and were awarded a penalty after the interval, Callum Myers making a cracking save to keep it out, but the hosts did pull a goal back shortly after the hour mark.

Myers made another couple of outstanding saves to keep Edgehill in front as the visitors hung on for the win.

Fellow youngsters Josh Wallace and Josh Welburn also impressed for the victors.

Hunmanby United boosted their chances of netting a top-three finish with a 4-1 home win against the side currently in third spot, Newlands.

Ryan Baldry opened the scoring with a left-footed shot from 18 yards, his strike with his weaker left foot in two weeks, and Olly Milner doubled the lead before the interval.

Newlands replied with a Ben Luntley goal after the break but United restored their two-goal lead through Baldry's strike from a Milner pass, and a Lee Micklethwaite strike set up by Baldry secured the points for the Sands Lane side.

Right-back Chris Mann was the Hunmanby man of the match.

Seamer Sports Reserves edged closer to the runners-up spot in Division Two after a 7-0 home win against Duchess, whose relegation was confirmed by the result.

Seamer need only a point from their final game of the season at home to Snainton on Wednesday to confirm second spot, but, along with champions Filey Town Reserves, they cannot be promoted as their first team is in the top flight.

Ali Caw and Nick Hegarty scored two goals apiece for Seamer, with Matty Dawson, Kris Tate and Tom Adams

Centre-back Anthony Pickles was named as the man of the match for Seamer.

Wayne Chamberlain and Adam North shone for Duchess, who look set to fold in the summer due to a lack of players despite many years in the league as FC Ivanhoe, Tennyson and Flixton before their current incarnation.

Edgehill Reserves moved into second spot with a 13-2 home win against Goal Sports in their final game of the season.

Jon Cairns banged in four goals for the hosts, with Lee Dennis firing in a hat-trick while Lee Outhart and Tyler Richardson also scoring a brace apiece.

Leigh Watson and Damien Robinson were the other scorers for Edgehill, with player-boss Martyn Ferrey handing the man of the match to the whole team.

Tyson Stubbings scored the first goal for Goal Sports to make it 1-1 and Martin Atkinson scored the second for them late on.

FC Rosette completed their season in fine style with a 3-2 win at home to champions Filey Town Reserves, the Newby-based side's fourth win in six games.

Billy Coyne opened the scoring for Town, who shuffled their team around for this game, Dean Byerley levelling for the home side when he chested the ball in from a yard out.

Lee Lambert restored Town's lead against the run of play a minute into the second half, but Max Loy levelled for Rosette after good build-up play and then secured the win in the closing minutes when Adam Sample fired home after a fine move down the left flank.

Mikey Harland was named as the man of the match for Rosette, pulling off two superb saves when the scores were locked at 2-2, while Matthew Bedson impressed for Town.

Itis Itis Rovers edged closer to the Division Three title with an 8-1 win at Ayton.

Glen O'Neill and Sam Pickard scored two each for Rovers, with player-boss Mikey Barker netting a penalty, and Ryan Matson, David Young and Sean Bloom, with a cracking free-kick, completing the scoring for the high-flyers.

Dan Bywater scored the villagers' only goal with a rare header late on from a cross by fellow stalwart Tim Hick.

Basement club Goal Sports Reserves claimed a bizarre win at Scalby Reserves despite none of their players scoring.

The hosts hit the woodwork three times in the opening 45 minutes but it was the away side who led at the interval thanks to an own goal headed past keeper Jonny Frame by Danny Wedge.

Craig Rackham came on as a sub at half-time as player-boss Danny Gregory shuffled his pack, and the tactical move paid off when Rackham levelled.

It seemed only a matter of time before Scalby hit the winner but all they was hit the woodwork a couple more times before they handed the winner to Goal Sports when Max Edwards put the ball into his own net 10 minutes from time to hand the away side their third win of the season.

Gregory said: "We missed loads of chances and fully deserved to win the game, it really was a strange game of football and I am not sure how we managed to lose it.

"Wedge played well for us as did Lee Luntley in the first half in midfield."

Commercial and Goldsborough United shared the points after a 2-2 draw.

United controlled the game for the first 15 minutes, and had a Ben Watson goal disallowed for offside.

Commercial started to grow into the game and dominated until half-time and netted through Lee Plant three minutes before the interval.

The second half saw Goldsborough get into game, creating chances and Andrew Hardy scored from a corner sneaking into front post to put it away.

The visitors' second came not long after with Michael Brennan heading home.

A few injuries caused Goldsborough problems and they had to make a few changes, Macauley Riley smashed a penalty against the post for Commercial, who got on top again with 20 minutes remaining.

In the dying moments, Adam Smith levelled for the home side with a tap-in from Connor Davison's flick-on.

Bobby Scarborough was the man of the match for Commercial.

Hunmanby United Reserves earned a 6-2 home win against Seamer Sports 3rds.

Olly Milner added a first-half hat-trick to his goal for the first team earlier on in the day, with Dean Coates, Grant Hayden and Matty Atkinson also on target for United.

Mike McNaughton's free-kick and a header from Craig Baker were unable to save Seamer.