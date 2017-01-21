Saturday League - League reports - Hegarty smashes six in Seamer win

Striker Nick Hegarty hammered in a double hat-trick to help Seamer Reserves battle back from 2-1 down at half-time and hammer Falsgrave 10-3.

Hegarty made it 1-0 to Seamer, but Falsgrave battled back to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Falsgrave's joy was shortlived though as Hegarty fired in four more goals after the break to put Seamer in charge.

The away side hit back, but a sixth from Hegarty, two from player-boss Tommy Adams, a Danny Price strike and an own goal wrapped up a comprehensive 10-3 victory.

In another game that saw plenty of goals, Goalsports battled back from a 3-2 deficit at the break to beat Scalby 6-3.

Ben Webster fired Scalby ahead, but goals from Tyson Stubbings and Mike Beeby put the away side in front.

The Otters held a deserved 3-2 lead at the break, Dan Peel and Craig Rackham firing Sam Medd's side into the ascendancy.

Goalsports were much the better side after the break and a Kieran Friett levelled up at 3-3 before Beeby's second, a second for Stubbings and a Tom Wilde penalty after Webster had fouled Stubbings in the box, handed the away side the 6-3 win.

Beeby was Goalsports star man, while midfielder Shaun Scales was the Otters' man of the match.

Filey Town Reserves stayed top of the pile after cruising to a 3-0 win at Cayton Reserves.

Joe Gage smashed in a hat-trick for the victors and was the man of the match for Town.

Snainton smashed nine past rock-bottom FC Rosette, who played the majority of their encounter with 10 men after defender Dean Byerley was sent off.

Al Wray hit a late consolation for Rosette.

Newlands Reserves hit a late winner to seal maximum points from their trip to Duchess.

Duchess held the lead after Wayne Chamberlain's left-foot strike but Park hit back before the break.

It looked like the sides were going to share the spoils until the 89th minute, when stand-in keeper Ian Laing palmed an effort away, only for a Newlands man to follow up and fire in a dramatic winner.

The shock result in Division Three came as struggling Ayton beat Eastway 2-1.

Christian Reddish put Ayton in front with a brilliant chip, but Tom Fennell levelled up for Eastway before the break.

Ayton claimed the shock win when substitute Matty Louth fired in the winner for the village side.

Tyler Beck was Ayton's star man.

Promotion-chasing Sherburn cruised to a 6-2 win at home to Goalsports Reserves.

Goals from Rich Malthouse, Dan Sheader, Matty Whitehall and Kurt Williamson handed Sherburn a 4-0 lead at the interval.

Carl Graystone and Joe Lupton hit goals for Goalsports after the break, but Paul Mills and Carl Sample both found the net to complete a comfortable 6-2 success.

Sheader was Sherburn's star man, while Graystone and Denness stood out for Goalsports.

Marc Usher smashed in four goals to fire Fishburn Park Reserves to a 5-4 victory at home to Hunmanby United Reserves.

Jack Kipling added a fifth for Carl Oliver's side, which handed them the three points, despite Ryan Baldry hitting a brace and Lee Mickelthwaite and Daz Crawford notching for United.

Goldsborough United and Scalby Reserves played out a 1-1 draw.

The away side took the lead when 16-year-old Matty Bourne latched onto a through-ball and sneaked the ball past the keeper via a deflection off a defender.

Goldsborough hit back on the hour-mark when Ben Watson fired in from the penalty spot.

Both sides had chances late on to win the game, but both keepers made smart saves when called upon and they shared the spoils.

Defensive duo Karl Hansell and debutant Danny Wedge shone for the Otters.