SATURDAY LEAGUE: Leaders Edgehill see off Filey

Scarborough Saturday League Division One leaders Edgehill maintained their 100% record with a hard-earned 2-1 home win against Filey Town.

Danny Exley put Edgehill ahead in the first half, then Liam Salt doubled the lead for Steven Clegg's team after the interval.

Callum Gravestock pulled a goal back for Town, and both sides had chances to add to their tally in the closing stages but Edgehill held on for the win.

Centre-back Wayne Aziz was the man of the match for Edgehill while Gravestock and young right-back shared the star man award for Filey.

West Pier returned to winning ways with a 4-2 home success against Hunmanby United.

Sam Garnett converted Martin Cooper's cross to make it 1-0 to Pier at the interval.

Pier doubled their lead early in the second half when Chris Nelson's overhead cross evaded the United defenders and keeper, but a long ball found Eric Hall shortly afterwards and he slipped his shot past Scott Wardman to make it 2-1.

The two-goal Pier lead was restored almost immediately when Sean Exley's fine cross fell to Mark Swales who slotted home his first Pier goal.

Gary Thomas made it 4-2 from another fine cross by Exley, firing the ball into the roof of the net, then Olly Milner pulled another one back for United.

Sherburn claimed a 4-3 win at FC Rosette in Division Two.

Adam Spaven fired in the opener from 15 yards after only four minutes for the villagers, but Martin Russell levelled for Rosette on 15 minutes when he was allowed a free header.

A good pass from Matty Whitehall then found Kurt Williamson and he restored Sherburn's lead with a volley from seven yards out.

JP Watson then levelled for Rosette again with an outstanding chipped effort from 45 yards out after Williamson had given the ball away.

Sherburn then earned a penalty, Spaven brought down after collecting a Liam Scott pass, Whitehall's spot-kick was saved but Paul Mills slotted in the rebound.

Scott then made it 4-2 after fine work from Mills, but Rosette soon replied with a third through their man of the match, teenage striker Dane Robinson.

Sherburn then had to withstand a sustained spell of pressure from the hosts for the final 15 minutes but they managed to hang on for the win.

Falsgrave Athletic moved up into second spot with a 4-2 home win against Ayton.

First-half goals from Sam Mahoney, Travis Wood, Tommy Day and Tom Fennell put the hosts 4-0 up at the break.

Ayton dominated after the break, and pulled goals back through Ian Laing's neat finish and a Joe Bradshaw strike from the edge of the box, but they failed to turn their superior possession into further goals.

Centre-back Shaun Wood was the Falsgrave man of the match, despite having to leave the field through injury 10 minutes from time, while centre-back Tom Clarke, playing the entire game with an injured knee, and right-back Wayne Chamberlain shared the Ayton man of the match award.

Snainton hot-shot Ryan Collings hit a hat-trick as his team won 8-0 at home to Old Victoria.

Regan Hewitt and Ryan Megginson also notched a brace apiece with Jack Heelas netting the other goal, with George Hurst their star man.

Adam Martin was named as the Old Victoria man of the match.

Newlands earned a superb 5-2 District Cup win at Seamer Sports.

The visitors opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Ben Luntley struck from the penalty spot after a Kile Fields header had been handled in the area.

Fine work from Luntley and Dan Freer then set up Adam Stride to double Newlands' lead, but Danny Glendinning pulled a goal back for Seamer with a cracking finish.

Fields then restored Newlands' lead before half-time, scoring at the near post, lashing his shot past the Seamer gloveman.

Luntley provided the cross for Freer to head in Newlands' fourth after the interval, but Glendinning's second breathed fresh life into Seamer, but the visitors' fifth killed them off, sub Stew Bates slotting into an empty net after Brad Rowley had charged the ball down after challenging the Seamer keeper, man of the match Luntley squaring the ball to sub Bates.

Flamborough also moved into the next round of the cup thanks to a 4-3 home win against fellow top-flight side Goal Sports.

Danny Baker's cracking cross allowed Ben Marshall to tap home at the far post after only 10 minutes, Harry Denness then missed a simple chance to head Goal Sports back on level terms.

The visitors did eventually level on 25 minutes when 16-year-old centre-back James Cullen netted on his debut after a corner.

Fine play from Lee Waters and Ryan Tranmer then created a chance for Baker to flick in Boro's second goal before the break.

A deflected shot from Marshall and a Jason Bartley header after the interval secured the win for the hosts, but a penalty from player-boss Plumpton and a Tyson Stubbings finish from excellent work from 16-year-old sub Regan Dove gave Goal Sports late hope, but it was not enough to force a penalty shoot-out.

Baker was the referee's man of the match for Boro, while strikers Marshall and Liam Price shared the manager's man of the match award.