SATURDAY LEAGUE: Itis Itis and Edgehill 3rds pull clear of rivals

Itis Itis Rovers and Edgehill 3rds pulled clear at the top of Saturday League Division Three with wins at Fishburn Park Reserves and Goalsports Reserves respectively.

Sean Bloom put Rovers in front, and although Park levelled, a Sam Pickard strike restored the lead for the visitors.

Fishburn struck again to make it 2-2, but they then had a man sent off and Rovers took full advantage, a cracking 18-yard strike from Pickard making it 3-2.

A brace from Curtis Rose secured the points, with a cracking solo goal from right-back Glenn O'Neill completing the scoring.

The Rovers star man award was shared between O'Neill, central midfielder Bloom and left-sided midfielder Luke Jones.

Edgehill Reserves romped to a 12-6 win at Goalsports Reserves, Tom Scales smashing home five goals for the visitors.

The other Edgehill scorers were Martin Coulson (2), John Coulson, Gary Hepples, Martin Jenkinson, Kyle O'Toole and Martin Cappleman.

Paul Oldroyd and Mike Beeby scored two goals apiece for the hosts, with Jonny Woodhead and Abe Sutcliffe also notching.

Sherburn's unbeaten record ended with a 2-1 loss at Goldsborough United, but they could have snatched a point if Paul Mills had scored from the spot with the last kick of the match.

Ben Watson opened the scoring for United in the first half, pouncing upon a mistake in the Sherburn defence.

Carl Sample, pushed into right midfield from full-back, rolled back the years with a neat strike to level the scores at half-time.

Watson was also involved in the winner for United, his shot was saved but Owen Stoker was quickest to react and followed up to restore Goldsborough's lead.

It looked like man of the match Mills would steal a point for Sherburn with his last-gasp penalty, but he missed from the spot.

Ayton came back from 4-3 down at Seamer Sports Reserves to claim a 7-4 win.

A Chris Milburn hat-trick, along with goals from teenager Tyler Beck, Nick Perry, Gaz Maw and James Cooke (penalty) secured the points for the strugglers.

Seamer's goals came from Oli Parker (2), Jamie Cornish and an own goal, they led 4-3 after 55 minutes but Ayton refused to submit.

Milburn was the star man for Ayton, Beck also impressing in a much-improved all-round display, while right-back Jake Ward was the star man for Seamer.

Commercial earned a 2-1 home win against Hunmanby United Reserves.

Macca Youngson put the hosts ahead in the first half with a tap-in from Macauley Riley's cross, then Adam Smith doubled the lead with a second-half header.

Jonny Hunter's 70th-minute penalty gave United hope but Commercial held on for the win.

Central midfielder Smith and centre-back Mike Hernandez shared the Commercial man of the match award, with keeper Simon Dean the Hunmanby United star man.

West Pier Reserves pulled further clear at the top of Division Two with a 4-1 home win against Goalsports.

Jack South latched onto a fine through-ball from striker Mikey Anderson to put Pier ahead after only five minutes, Tommy Day's tap-in making it 2-0 at the interval.

South and Day scored another goal apiece after the break to seal the win, Ian Heritage scoring a late goal for a below-par Goalsports.

Anderson and midfielder Gavin McGough shared the Pier man of the match award.

Newlands boosted their Division One title hopes with a hard-earned 3-2 home win against Seamer.

Liam Mancrief's header put Newlands in front after 15 minutes, but a thumping shot from Seamer right-back Jake Moore after a corner made it 1-1 at the break.

Ali Caw then put Seamer 2-1 ahead after a second-half free-kick caused problems for the home defence.

Geoff Nock's side refused to buckle and levelled on 75 minutes when Ben Luntley slotted in after a goalmouth scramble.

It was Luntley who proved to be the match-winner 10 minutes from time when he collected a precise chipped through-ball from defender Ricky Nock and beat the Seamer keeper in a one-on-one battle.

Youngster Mancrief had another superb game for Newlands, while fellow teenager Ellis Sellars also shone again as a late sub, Moore earning the man of the match plaudits for Seamer.

Westover Wasps worked hard for a 2-0 home win against Sleights, Luke Delve scoring both in his first game back with the Wasps after a brief spell with Hunmanby United.

After a goalless first half, which saw Wasps' key player Chris Hannam go off injured, the home side went ahead 10 minutes into the second period when player-manager Jamie Heritage's shot from the edge of the area was diverted in by Delve.

Fifteen minutes from time Delve tapped in after Nathan Barber's shot was saved.

Midfielder Barber and centre-back Shem Atkinson were the men of the match for Westover, Luke Jackson the star man for Sleights, who only travelled to Scarborough with a bare 11 - which included injured player-boss Ed Turner at left-back and second-choice keeper Jamie Wassall playing up front.