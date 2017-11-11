SATURDAY LEAGUE: Goal Sports sink relegation rivals Flamborough

Goal Sports boosted their chances of staying in Division One of the Lloyd Dowson Scarborough Saturday League with a 3-2 home win against rivals Flamborough.

The hosts opened the scoring after 30 minutes through Ben Nellis, who finished well after Brad Parkin had hit the bar from Tyson Stubbings' free-kick.

The away side soon levelled after the half-time break through a stunning long-range strike and then went in front when Josh Pilmer's drive slipped under keeper Marc Wain.

Player-manager Mark Plumpton then brought Tom Mackenzie-Fenwick on up front in the 60th minute and the switch soon paid off as he levelled with a thumping 70th-minute shot from 15 yards.

The hosts then secured all three points thanks to Aaron Johnson's first goal for the club, volleying home from a Niall Prentice corner.

Super-sub Mackenzie-Fenwick was named as the man of the match for Goal Sports.

Seamer Sports tightened their grip on second spot thanks to a 4-2 home win against Hunmanby United.

Danny Glendinning opened the scoring for Seamer with a clinical finish from a precise through-ball, and although Daz Crawford levelled from the spot Glendinning restored Seamer's lead before the interval, also from the spot.

On the hour mark an Ali Caw free-kick was deflected in by a United defender, then 10 minutes later Danny Price headed in at the back post from a Gaz Lawton corner.

United hit a second late on but it was too little too late.

Centre-back Price and right-sided midfielder Lawton were the men of the match for Seamer.

Goldsborough United claimed a 3-0 derby-day win at Fishburn Park in Division Two.

The first half saw Goldsborough dominate possession and and take their chances.

The first goal came as Mike Dent sliced the ball and caught keeper Carl Oliver wrong footed to see the ball find the back of the net.

The second goal came soon after with a long ball from the keeper put Dent one on one and beat Oliver to slot the ball home.

Next came a lovely ball from Simon Taylor to set up Ben Watson smash the ball home from 20 yards on his left foot.

The second half saw few chances from either team and a comfortable win for Goldsborough in the local derby.

Jonathan Morrison was named United man of the match for an excellent midfield performance, while Jack Kelly was the star man for Park.

Sherburn's struggles continued with a 2-0 home defeat against Cayton Corinthians.

Ellis Howley opened the scoring for Cayton with a 25-yard lob, and then man of the match, striker Isaac Sands scored a second from the penalty spot after he had been brought down by former Cayton favourite Mikey Dennis.

Dennis was named as the home side's man of the match.

West Pier Reserves kept their Reserve League title tilt on track with a 5-2 home win against Scalby Reserves.

Zak Hansen got PIer off to a flying start with a brace of goals in the opening five minutes, and Mikey Anderson effectively won the game for the home side with a third before the interval.

Anderson made it 4-0 after the interval, then on 76 minutes Scalby right-back Dave Oxley scored and sub Chris Bint added a second four minutes later to give Andy Thorpe's side hope of a late comeback.

Hansen, who was the Pier man of the match, completed his hat-trick with the last kick of the game to seal the home win for the second-placed side.

Thorpe singled out Oxley as his side's star man, with another cracking performance from young centre-back Matty Bourne.