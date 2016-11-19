Saturday League: Filey take bragging rights after derby win at Hunmanby

Dave Brannan's Filey Town clinched the bragging rights after beating derby rivals Hunmanby United 4-2 at Sands Lane.

Ben Briggs handed Filey Town the lead after 15 minutes, with what proved to be the only goal of the first half.

Ayton try to clear their lines at Edgehill 3rds. Picture: Steve Lilly.

Darren Clough doubled Town's advantage after the break, but Hunmanby, who are second in the Division One table, battled back and Cameron Dobson scored to half their deficit.

Clough and Town benefitted from a stroke of luck shortly afterwards as his long-range strike bobbled over United keeper Jonny Hyde and into the net for 3-1.

Back came United again and Dobson hit his second to make it 3-2, but the result was put beyond doubt when Liam Sugden calmly rounded Hyde and tapped in to hand Town the 4-2 victory, much to the delight of boss Brannan.

Brannan said: "We dominated the game and played well, but I wasn't happy with the goals we gifted them.

"We really should've won that game 5-0 or 6-0, but we got the win and we play them again next week so we'll need to be better for that game."

Brannan singled out Briggs and Phil Dickens as his side's star men, but was quick to praise teenagers Brandon Catherall, Nathan Vernon and Callum Gravestock after impressive performances.

High-flying champions West Pier made it seven wins from seven as they hammered struggling Cayton 11-2.

Andy Spivey's side led 6-0 at half-time, Sean Exley hitting four and Neil Thomas a double.

Further goals from Martin Cooper, Graham Reid, two from sub Will Garnett and a hat-trick goal for Neil Thomas, his 150th for the club, wrapped things up for the dominant home side.

Spivey singled out Mikey Pickering and Andy Sheader as his side's best performers.

Harry Holden and Scott Davison scored for Cayton.

Whitby Fishermen and Newlands played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Newlands led 1-0 at the break, Ben Luntley firing the only goal of a lively first-half.

Fishermen levelled after the break, stand-in keeper Jamie Gallagher's punch not clearing the box and Lewis Peel took advantage by rifling into the net.

The home side led for the first time in the match when another ball into the box wasn't cleared, and Fishermen's man of the match Adam Young found the back of the net.

Back came Geoff Nock's side and they levelled with just five minutes left on the clock, Drew McCoubrey wriggling free of two defenders before smashing in off the post.

Nock was left fuming as the referee waved away late protests for a penalty to the away side, before seeing Jack Hakings' goal ruled out for a foul.

He said: "It was a good game, they're the best team we've faced since I took over.

"A draw was maybe a fair result, but we thought we'd won it late on but the referee blew for a foul."

McCoubrey and Luntley stood out for Newlands.

Edgehill cruised to a 5-0 win at home to Seamer.

The hosts led 1-0 at the break, Kieran Link playing a neat one-two before firing in.

Jackson Jowett made it 2-0 after the break before Dean Craig's strike after a sharp turn in the box handed Steve Clegg's side a 3-0 advantage.

Luke Jenkinson made it 4-0 when he was fouled in the area and duly slotted home the resulting penalty.

Jenkinson fired in his second and Edgehill's fifth to wrap up the scoring.

Clegg was impressed by Kurtis Henderson and Joe Gallagher, who shone against his former side.

Sleights beat Westover Wasps 5-0.

A brace from forward Charlie Smith set Sleights on their way, before goals from Billy Graham, centre-half Adam Entwistle and skipper James Fawcett rounded off the win for them.

Smith and Graham were both awarded the man of the match honours.

The only game in Division Two turned out to be an eight-goal thriller as Scalby battled back from 4-0 down at half-time to draw 4-4 with Edgehill Reserves.

Edgehill dominated the first half as their midfield trio of Martyn Ferrey, Carl Hepples and Dave Bell ran the show.

Ryan Link headed them into the lead before Martyn Ferrey found space in the box and rifled into the bottom corner for 2-0.

Edgehill were cruising at this point and Dave Bell tapped into an empty net after Ferrey's effort came back off the bar, before Benny Davis seemingly put the result beyond doubt at 4-0 heading into the break.

The second half saw Scalby come racing out of the traps and top-scorer Rob Speight lobbed in to make it 4-1 before he sent the keeper the wrong way from the penalty spot for 4-2.

This gave the Otters hope and they flung men forward in a bid to get an unlikely point out of the clash.

Skipper Ben Webster followed in after his initial effort was parried and squeezed the ball into the bottom corner to make it 4-3 and set up a tense finale.

A series of corners from the hosts were cleared before Nick David swung one final effort in and Dan Peel guided into the net to complete Scalby's stunning comeback.

Scalby boss Sam Medd singled out Dan Peel and Rob Speight as his side's star men, while Carl Hepples shone in Edgehill's midfield.

Edgehill 3rds were made to work hard for a 4-3 win against Ayton in Division Three.

Ayton stunned their hosts to lead 2-0 at the break, but that shook Edgehill into action and they roared back to parity through goals from Glen Gibson and Martin Coulson after half-time.

Player-boss Martin Cappleman headed his side into the lead for the first time in the game before Gary Hepples' strike made it 4-2.

Ayton netted a late strike to make it interesting, but Edgehill took the points.

Hepples was their man of the match.

Goalsports Reserves romped to a 6-1 win at Commercial.

Man of the match Paul Fergus and Paul Oldroyd both netted doubles, while goals from Kieran Friett and an own goal completed the rout.

Seamer Sports 3rds beat Hunmanby United Reserves 3-1.

Ben Sutton scored for Hunmanby, but it wasn't enough for them to get anything out of the game.